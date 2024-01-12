Mitchell Santner ruled out of 1st NZ vs PAK T20I after testing positive for COVID

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has tested positive for COVID, and hence, will not partake in the upcoming first T20I against Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland.

Santner has been in isolation at the team hotel following the test result, and he will travel separately for the second T20I in Hamilton, scheduled for Sunday, 14 January. The all-rounder had contracted the virus earlier as well during 2022, prior to New Zealand's tour of Ireland.

"Mitch Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today. He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton," a statement from New Zealand Cricket read.

Santner is not expected to be in contact with the team until he returns a negative test, which has usually been the norm since the virus came into prominence in 2020.

The days of quarantine and tests were seemingly over for the sport after a worrisome phase from 2020 to 2022. While cricket has returned to normalcy to a certain degree, one cannot afford to let their guard down, not unless the virus is eradicated.

Mitchell Santner had a prolific ODI World Cup and positive outings in the bilateral series against Bangladesh

The left-arm all-rounder was one of the best performers for New Zealand in their semi-final run at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He ended up with 16 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 4.84 in the subcontinent and carried his good form into the bilateral series against Bangladesh as well.

Santner was player of the match in his most recent international appearance, where he claimed figures of 4-16 in the 17-run win (via DLS method) against Bangladesh in the final T20I of the series.

New Zealand's upcoming five-match T20I series against Pakistan continues their preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Kane Williamson-led side are up against the visitors, who will be led by Shaheen Afridi for the first time.

The Men in Green have already revealed their playing XI, with youngster Saim Ayub making his debut at the top of the order, resulting in Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman being demoted to the middle order.

How crucial will Mitchell Santner's absence prove to be for New Zealand in the series opener in Auckland? Let us know what you think.

