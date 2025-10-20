"Mitchell Starc seemed one step ahead" - Former coach's huge remark on Virat Kohli's dismissal in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has opened up on Virat Kohli's dismissal off Mitchell Starc's bowling during the first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The former all-rounder felt Starc was one step ahead of Kohli, who played the wrong shot against the world-class bowler.

Ad

With the former Indian captain returning to the international fold for the first time since March, he was treated to big cheers. However, the veteran batter was dismissed for a duck as he fiddled with a ball well outside the off-stump. The ball skewed to the backward point fielder, Cooper Connolly, who completed a diving catch.

Speaking on Star Sports, Nayar dissected the dismissal. He said, as quoted by IANS:

"The discussion will always be around playing square of the wicket in Australia. With the extra pace, bounce, and lateral movement on offer, you want to let the ball come to you, play it late and behind the body. That’s slightly different from what Virat has traditionally done here. He’s someone who likes to take charge, walk towards the bowlers, and play in straighter areas. Today was a different challenge. Mitchell Starc seemed one step ahead; he didn’t go for the full and fast deliveries we’re used to seeing, but instead, hit the pitch hard and went across the batter."

Ad

Trending

A rain-marred fixture in Perth saw only 26 overs per side as India dragged themselves to 136/9 after a somewhat breezy partnership between KL Rahul and Axar Patel. However, Australia won with seven wickets to spare.

"There were definite plans" - Abhishek Nayar on Australia dismissing Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli walks off the field after defeat to Australia. (Credits: Getty)

Nevertheless, Nayar is confident that Kohli will reinvent himself and respond in the next ODI. In the same discussion, he said:

Ad

"Yes, there were definite plans against Virat. In white-ball cricket, unlike the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where there was more grass and movement, this was about variation in pace and angles. I’m sure Virat will go back, study his videos, and look at adjustments, maybe playing deeper in the crease or later towards third man could be better options. We saw him work on that during the BGT, and I’m confident he’ll reflect, adapt, and come back with better plans to deliver the runs we all expect from him."

The second ODI will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news