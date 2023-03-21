MLC 2023 draft: Full list of players signed by the six Major League Cricket franchises 

The inaugural player draft for Major League Cricket (MLC) was conducted on Monday, March 20, at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. The T20 league, which will be played from July 13 to 30 in the US, will feature six franchises.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch will captain the San Francisco Unicorns in the inaugural edition of the tournament. South Africa's experienced wicketkeeper-batter and former captain Quinton de Kock will represent the Seattle Orcas.

Including Finch and De Kock, six overseas signings were announced during the MLC 2023 draft. Each of the six franchises picked nine US-based players. Apart from Finch, the Unicorns also signed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, New Zealand’s Corey Anderson and England’s Liam Plunkett.

As for the Seattle Orcas, apart from De Kock, they also picked experienced Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Shehan Jayasuriya.

Washington Freedom announced Sri Lanka’s spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje as their two overseas signings.

More overseas signings are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

Among Indian players, Unmukt Chand, who was captain of the India U-19 team that won the World Cup in 2012, will represent Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023. Former Delhi batter Milind Kumar, meanwhile, was picked by the Texas Super Kings.

MLC 2023 squads after the draft

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Ali Khan, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Ali Sheikh, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalhywh, Bhaskar Yadram.

MI New York: Steven Taylor, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Henjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Ladda, Shayan Jahangir, Usman Rafiq, Saideep Ganesh.

Texas Super Kings: Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantaha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Cody Chetty, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukamalla.

Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Harmeet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjani, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Phani Simhadri, Angelo Perera, Matthew Tromp.

Washington Freedom: Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalhar, Saad Ali, Dane Piedt, Sujith Gowda, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum.

San Francisco Unicorns: Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi.

