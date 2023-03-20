MLC conducts its maiden player draft ahead of inaugural season; IPL franchise owners mark their presence 

Major League Cricket (MLC) is the latest franchise-based tournament to grace the sport of cricket, with the United States of America (USA) wishing to enter the promising market.

The MLC 2023 player draft took place on Monday, March 20, at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, with all six franchises having a pick for the players who have registered themselves for the tournament.

The inaugural edition of the tournament is slated to take place in July 2023 with six franchises. Of the six teams, four have been acquired by franchise owners in the Indian Premier League (IPL), who continue to expand their horizons.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were among the first entities to stake a claim in the MLC franchise and successfully claimed ownership for the Los Angeles-based team. The Mumbai Indians (MI), who have already assembled franchises in the Women's Premier League (WPL), SA20 and ILT20, also won ownership for the New York-based franchise.

Delhi Capitals (DC) joined forces with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and is set to share ownership of the Seattle Orcas. Lastly, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have ownership of the Texas-based team.

Some of the major players in the world, primarily overseas candidates and former Indian players who switched allegiances, were an attraction during the draft.

Harmeet Singh was the first pick of the MLC player draft; Unmukt Chand will represent the LA Knight Riders

Members of the illustrious 2012 U-19 World Cup winning team were among the picks in the player draft.

Harmeet Singh was the overall first pick made by the Seattle Orcas. Former US captain Steven Taylor was the first pick made by the MI New York franchise.

The San Francisco-based franchise managed to get their hands on New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson in the first round. The LA Knight Riders roped in the former U-19 captain Unmukt Chand, who has played franchise cricket in Australia and Bangladesh since leaving India due to lack of opportunities.

The San Francisco Unicorns also got their hands on Aaron Finch, who recently retired from international cricket.

Washington DC Freedom claimed some key overseas players in Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga, while the Seattle Orcas got their hands on the in-form Mitchell Marsh and Quinton de Kock.

Who will win the inaugural MLC tournament? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes