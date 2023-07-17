MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Match 6?

The sixth match of the MLC 2023 edition witnessed a clash between MI New York (MINY) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) on July 17 at Grand Prairie Ground in Dallas.

MINY posted a decent first-innings score of 155/8 after navigating through the turbulent passage of play. Dewald Brevis and Shayan Jahangir got promising starts in the first couple of overs. But then wickets started tumbling and boundaries dried up during the middle overs. At this point, it appeared that MINY were losing their way.

But, Tim David sprung to life and helped MINY finish on a high. He scored a rapid 48* (21) to lift his side to a face-saving total. He was well supported by Pooran at the other end who scored 38 (37) almost at a run-a-ball.

Los Angeles made an explosive start with the ball as they were able to put the brakes on right after the fall of the first wicket. The bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. They never let MINY get off the hook. However, Tim David stayed till the end to ruin the party for TAKR bowlers.

In the second half, MINY completed a demolition job by steamrolling LAKR for just 50 runs to claim a massive win.

Talking about the chase, LAKR did not have the best of starts as they lost three wickets at the top. Unmukt Chand (26) was the top scorer for his side, while the others could not even get into the double figures. Wickets tumbled throughout and in the end, they were bundled out for just 50 runs in 13.5 overs.

Nosthush Kenjige, Kieron Pollard, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult scalped two wickets each to help MINY win by a massive 105-run margin.

Hammad Azam (MINY)

Azam had a poor show with the bat as he could only muster 8 runs in 17 balls at a shocking strike rate of 47.05. He could only hit one boundary in his innings and struggled to pick the variations from Zampa. Zampa eventually dismissed him during the ninth over by trapping him plumb in front of the stumps.

Nicholas Pooran (MINY)

Pooran played a calculated knock of 38 (37) and did well to stitch a useful partnership with Tim David when MINY were looking highly vulnerable. He smashed one four and two sixes. During the 16th over, the southpaw was holing out to deep mid-wicket.

Kieron Pollard (MINY)

Northern Superchargers Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

The skipper had a forgettable day with the bat. He could only scavenge 5 runs off 9 balls and played a shocking shot against Zampa which lead to his dismissal.

Tim David (MINY)

David emerged as the man of the match for his fiery knock of 48 (21) which included four fours and as many sixes. He built a steady partnership during the middle overs with Pooran. As he approached the business end of the innings, he blasted off and helped MINY finish with a defendable score of 155/8.

Kagiso Rabada (MINY)

Rabada’s contribution was curtailed with the bat as he was run out by Guptill for just 1. However, he did deliver with the ball picking up two wickets in three overs while conceding only 16 runs.

Trent Boult (MINY)

Trent Boult hit a solitary six in the first innings but his main contribution came with the ball. He returned figures of 2/10 in 2.5 overs going at around 3.52 RPO. He picked up the final wicket of Ferguson to wrap things up in style.

Ehsan Adil (MINY)

Adil certainly left a huge impact with the ball. In his three overs spell, he bowled 11 dots and did not concede a single boundary ball. Furthermore, he picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.33 RPO.

Martin Guptill (TAKR)

Guptill perished without troubling the scores after facing the third ball of his innings. Kenjige was the man who struck him right in front of the stumps. That wicket triggered a dramatic batting collapse for the Knight Riders as they were bundled out for just 50.

Rilee Rossouw (TAKR)

Rossouw got dismissed by his countryman Rabada for just 2. He was not able to hit any boundaries during his innings and could only survive seven deliveries.

Andre Russell (TAKR)

Russell registered a single-digit score of 2 (6) and was picked by Pollard during the 10th over. He was undone by a slower bumper outside off stump and had a wild swing at it only to knick it to Pooran. He was futile with the ball too conceding 28 off his two overs while going wicketless.

Sunil Narine (TAKR)

Narine bowled impressively conceding only 15 in his allotted four overs going at 3.75 RPO. Although he went wicketless, he managed to maintain a tight lid on the scoring rate during middle overs. But he failed to deliver with the bat and could only must 2 runs before being picked up by Ehsan Adil.

Ali Khan (TAKR)

Ali Khan bowled a fiery spell upfront picking up 2/28 at an economy rate of 7 RPO. He dismissed Jahangir and Pooran during the 4th and 16th over respectively. He came into bat in the second innings and scored 4 (10) before being dismissed by Boult.

Lockie Ferguson (TAKR)

Ferguson’s first over went for runs but the tall New Zealand quick pulled it back during his second spell. He picked up a solitary wicket of Kenjige. However, in the death, he was taken apart by Tim David and as a result, he ended with figures of 1/37 in his allotted four overs. He came in to bat and was knocked over in the first ball against Boult.

Note: Domestic players playing for the USA team have not been featured in the article