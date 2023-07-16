MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns, Match 4?

The third day of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) kicked off on July 16 between Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns at Grand Prairie Ground in Dallas.

Seattle Orcas have now won two games in a row and are currently topping the points chart with an NRR of 1.043. San Francisco Unicorns have suffered their first defeat in the tournament and have slipped to the third position with an NRR of -0.325.

The Seattle top-order featuring the likes of Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, and Heinrich Klaasen allowed them to post a competitive target of 178. Heinrich Klaasen went all guns blazing right from the word go, and scored a well-compiled 53* (31).

Shimron Hetmyer also added some impetus into the Seattle innings scoring 36 (30). They eventually ended their first innings score with a very formidable total of 177/4.

In response, San Francisco got off to a flyer as Matthew Wade and Finn Allen teed off in the initial overs as they powered Seattle to 67 inside six overs. But they failed to capitalize on the great start and started losing wickets in clusters. Shadab Khan waged a lone battle scoring 37 (23). Seattle were eventually bundled out for 142 inside 18 overs.

Imad Wasim, Cameron Gannon, and Andrew Tye were terrific to keep the run flow pretty much under control and help Unicorns win the game by 35 runs.

Quinton de Kock (SEO)

Quinton de Kock in frame (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Seattle Orcas)

The South African wicketkeeper-batter had yet another bad day. He could only muster 7 (6) before being castled by Haris Rauf. He did however have a good day behind the stumps picking up a catch of Le Roux’s bowling.

Shehan Jayasuriya (SEO)

The former Sri Lankan top-order batter got some handy runs at the top of the order. Although he did not score at a brisk pace, he ensured that the scoreboard keeps ticking over. He scored a well-compiled knock of 33 (27) which involved three fours and a six.

Heinrich Klaasen (SEO)

Klaasen was in phenomenal form with the bat this match and bagged the man of the match award for his quickfire knock of 53* (31) at a strike rate of 170.96. He was also good o the field as well pulling off three outstanding catches.

Shimron Hetmyer (SEO)

Hetmyer played a useful but not electrifying cameo of 36 (30). He stayed with Klaasen and put on a robust 54-run stand for the fourth wicket to lift his side to a decent total of 177.

Imad Wasim (SEO)

Imad did not get a chance to bat but had quite an impact with the ball. He bowled an uncanny spell of 3/24 at an economy of 8 RPO which involved two prize wickets of Wade and Stoinis. Imad was able to break the back of Unicorn’s run chase as they were bundled out for just 142.

Wayne Parnell (SEO)

Parnell did not get a chance to bat but proved to be very expensive with the ball. In his 3 overs, he conceded 40 runs at a shocking economic rate of 13.33 RPO while going wicketless. He conceded six fours and a six in his three-over spell.

Andrew Tye (SEO)

The tall Australian pacer bowled a very tidy spell of 2/27 which helped Seattle change the momentum of the game. Although he erred slightly on the expensive side, but he did manage to grab the prize scalps of Tajinder and Bishnoi.

Matthew Wade (SFU)

Wade was in outstanding flow with the bat before being bamboozled by Wasim. He scored a rapid 28 (16) at an exhilarating strike rate of 175 which featured four fours and a six. Following his dismissal, the Unicorns gradually started losing their way in the run chase.

Finn Allen (SFU)

Wade’s partner in crime, Finn Allen also launched himself and played some entertaining shots around the park before being run out by Jayasuriya on 28. He scored at a powerful strike rate of 280 and smashed four fours and two sixes.

Marcus Stoinis (SFU)

The Aussie all-rounder had a decent outing in today’s game despite his side ending up on the losing side. He was tidy with the ball conceding 28 runs in his allotted four overs while going wicketless. And with the bat, he scored 15 (20) before getting dismissed by Imad Wasim.

Aaron Finch (SFU)

Finch will be gutted by the way he went about his innings. He tried extremely hard to up the ante but faltered badly. He could only scavenge 14 runs off 16 balls before being dismissed by Harmeet Singh.

Corey Anderson (SFU)

Anderson could not continue his imperious form, as he scored only 12 (10). with the bat while succumbing under a pressure run chase. He bowled two overs with the ball and conceded 19 runs with a solitary wicket of Jayasuriya.

Shadab Khan (SFU)

Shadab Khan wasn’t quite effective with the ball but proved to be a decent asset with the bat in today’s game. He only bowled two overs and was expensive conceding 21 runs. He played a valiant knock of 37 (23) when the chips were down and turned out to be the highest run-getter for the Unicorns.

Liam Plunkett (SFU)

The former English quick was once again in business as he picked up the important scalps of Anwar and Klaasen. Although he was slightly expensive with the ball in today’s game, his spell helped the Unicorns restrict Seattle to below 180. He came into to bat and scored a paltry 2(3) before being dismissed by Gannon.

Haris Rauf (SFU)

Rauf got a decent start in the opening over, dismissing De Kock cheaply for 7 in the early stages of the game. But unfortunately for him, he could not build on the momentum and ended up conceding 42 runs in his allotted four overs.

Note: Domestic players playing for the USA team have not been featured in the article