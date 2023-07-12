MLC 2023: MI New York complete player list in Major League Cricket 2023

The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 is slated to be held in the United States of America from July 13 to 30, 2023.

MI New York was founded in March 2023 by Indiawin Sports, which currently owns Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, and MI Emirates.

The MI New York selected former United States captain Steven Taylor as their first draft pick and later picked the current captain, Monak Patel. In June, they revealed their complete squad and appointed the beast Kieron Pollard, the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder and their current batting coach.

As Stalwart Pollard continues to play competitive cricket, MI also acquired the services of Boult and Pooran, who were previously teammates during the ILT20. The Australian duo of left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff and hard-hitting finisher Tim David will be the valuable additions along with Namibian veteran all-rounder David Wiese.

The presence of South African star Dewald Brevis, fondly referred to as 'Baby AB', adds further depth to their lineup. The team will also benefit from the contributions of talented domestic players such as Shayan Jahangir, Hammad Azam, and Saideep Ganesh. Kagiso Rabada, the dynamic South African bowler, will lead the formidable bowling unit, supported by the Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan and USA’s Kyle Philip.

With a squad boasting an abundance of experience, MI New York will emerge as one of the strongest teams in the highly awaited MLC 2023.

MLC 2023: MI New York Players List for Major League Cricket 2023

Overseas Players: Kieron Pollard (C) (West Indies), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Tim David (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), David Wiese (Namibia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Jason Behrendorff (Australia)

Drafted Players: Steven Taylor, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel (WK), Sarabjit Ladda, Shayan Jahangir (WK), Kyle Phillip, Saideep Ganesh, Jasdeep Singh

