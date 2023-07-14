MLC 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: David Miller and Mohammad Mohsin lead the charts – Updated after Match 1

Wickets and runs galore at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium as Texas Super Kings locked horns with Los Angeles Knight during the inaugural match of the 2023 MLC league. The crowd became witness to some blistering knocks, followed by some sensational bowling spells that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats for the most part.

Los Angeles Knight Riders opted to field and put Texas Super Kings to bat first. Devon Conway and David Miller played some entertaining cricket during the initial hours of the game which firmly put Texas Super Kings in the driving seat. The duo put on a blistering stand of 77 (49) which gave Super Kings a robust platform to power through the latter stages.

A quickfire partnership between Bravo and Salvage ensured that Texas finish their first innings on a high with a total of 181/6. Los Angeles Knight Riders got off to a very shaky start with the bat.

They shockingly lost their first four batters inside three overs which put them off course. Russell fought a lost battle as he notched up 55 (34). But with no regular support from the other end, Knight Riders were eventually bundled out for 112.

2023 MLC Most Runs List

David Miller was in action on the opening day (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Texas Super Kings)

David Miller tops the runs chart on day one of the 2023 MLC. He smashed his way to an amazing 61 (42) at a strike rate of 145.24 to become the highest run scorer. In one innings, the South African batting stalwart has smashed two fours and four sixes.

Andre Russell is the second to feature in the list. He scored a valiant knock of 55 (34) at an impressive strike rate of 161.76 which involved seven fours and three sixes. Devon Conway lit up the show with his impressive knock of 55 (37) and ranks just below Russell at number 3.

Jaskaran Malhotra and Mitchell Santner find themselves at the number 4th and 5th spot averaging 22 and 21 respectively.

2023 MLC Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 1

Mohammed Mohsin stunned us all on the opening day with figures of 3/8 which came at a jaw-dropping economy rate of 2.67 RPO. He is currently the holder of the number one spot in the wickets chart.

Ali Khan is second on the list averaging 20 with figures of 2/40 on day one. He slightly erred on the expensive side today but as the tournament rages on he is likely to improve those numbers.

Gerald Coetzee ranks third on the wickets column averaging 11 with two wickets to his name at a strike rate of 11 as well. Lockie Ferguson and Rusty Theron rank 4th and 5th in the wickets chart averaging 11.5 and 8.0 respectively.

