MLC 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings, Match 14

The 15th match of the inaugural MLC edition got underway between San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings on July 25, 3 AM IST. The blockbuster clash saw a close finish as Super Kings thumped the Unicorns in the final over of the match to become the third team to officially qualify for the playoffs.

San Francisco Unicorns started out positively with the bat despite losing Finn Allen, Shadab Khan, and Marcus Stoinis early. Wade hit the ground running after notching up a valiant cameo of 49 (30) along with Bishnoi who made a 21-ball 35. Aaron Finch and Haris Rauf later finished on a high after striking lusty blows at the fag end of the innings to lift Unicrons to 171.

TSK got off to a poor start losing two early wickets for just 11 runs at a time when Carmi le Roux and Haris Rauf were breathing fire. Milind Kumar was stuck at one end and consuming a lot of dots. Then David Miller (10) fell early and so did Santner (7) reducing Super Kings to 92/5 in the 14th over. However, Milind Kumar decided to get a move on and took on Shabad to gain some momentum.

Daniel Sams came in and started smashing the ball from the get-go. They smartly targeted the 15th over bowled by Stoinis, scoring 17. Then Sams targeted Shadab and scored 16 runs off that over which included a hat-trick of sixes. In the end, TSK completed the chase with ease and won the game by two wickets with five balls to spare.

Following the conclusion of today’s game, the Texas Super Kings are officially through to the playoffs and have acquired the second position in the points table with a NRR of 0.570. Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom are the other two teams that have qualified for the playoffs.

San Francisco Uniforms are not out of the hunt yet but their chances of making it to the playoff stage appear dim. They will require Seattle Orcas to defeat MI New York by a comprehensive margin in order to seal their spot in the playoffs.

MI New York are positioned in the fourth spot with a super NRR of 1.319. They are slated to play their do-or-die clash against Seattle. The outcome of this game will push either of the two teams to the playoffs. Los Angeles Knight Riders are officially out of the race and have secured just one win out of five games. They will take no further part in this tournament.

Texas Super Kings hold their nerve in an all-important clash to seal their playoff spot

Opting to bat first, Unicorns were two down inside the powerplay. But Wade at the top set the tone even as Allen, Stoinis, and Shadab did not add many. Shadab Khan and Matthew Wade did the rebuild and added 54 for the third wicket. Corey Anderson came out and apart from one huge six, struggled for timing till he got out.

Only when Bishnoi came out did the innings find some momentum. He made a 21-ball 35 and the skipper Finch chipped in with a cameo of 19 from 10 balls too. The wicket was two-paced in nature as Coetzee showed with his variations, finishing with figures of 4/31. San Francisco Unicorns took 51 off the final four overs which took them to 171/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Aaron Finch’s 19 off 10 and Rauf’s last ball six helped Unicorns end their innings on a high.

Gerald Coetzee was the pick of Super Kings bowlers with a brilliant spell of 4 for 31 while Santner and Sams took two each.

Chasing 172 for the win, TSK were off to a horror start losing their skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck and Cody Chetty soon after. Milind Kumar came in at 4 and steadied the ship with Conway. The duo added 47 for the third wicket before Conway was dismissed for 30 in the ninth over. Miller and Santner did not add much and TSK were reduced to 92/5, needing 80 in the last seven overs.

Milind Kumar (52 off 42) stepped up his scoring and found good support from Sams (42 off 18) who started smashing from the word go. They pummeled 70 in just 26 balls and got TSK on the brink of a win.

San Francisco Unicorns kept it tight for the most part of the innings and were always ahead in the game. Rauf and Shadab Khan took two apiece while Plunkett, Le Roux, and Stoinis chipped in with one. The momentum changed when Sams took Shadab to the cleaners and took 21 from the 17th over. Savage stayed till the end and smoked a huge hit in the penultimate over to seal the deal for TSK.