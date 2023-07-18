MLC 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Match 7

The fifth day of the 2023 MLC edition featured a one-off clash between Texas Super Kings and MI New York. The game was played at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on July 18.

After electing to bat first, Texas Super Kings put on a decent total of 154-7. They would have hoped for a much stronger finish but the last over from Trent Boult derailed them 10-15 runs short of their desired total. Nevertheless, Devon Conway played a calculated innings off 74(55) to steer his side to a defendable total.

In response, MI New York were jolted early on by the loss of Monak Patel during the second over of the match. Jahangir and Taylor took stock of the situation and added 43 runs for the second wicket. However, their scoring rate was not up to the mark and the required run rate kept surging with each passing over.

They were also plagued by a constant fall of wickets during the middle phase of the game. The pressure eventually got to them and they lost the game by a comprehensive margin of 17 runs.

Following today’s fixture, Texas Super Kings have moved on to the first spot and have displaced Seattle from the top. They now have a healthy NRR of 1.33. MI New York slips down in the points table and are currently ranked 5th sitting with an NRR of 1.1. San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders remain at the bottom with an NRR of -0.325 and -4.350 respectively.

MI New York ran out of steam during their pursuit of a modest target

After electing to bat first, TSK lost Faf to Rabada in the latter's opening over, but the hosts still managed to get 46 with Devon Conway doing the bulk of the scoring. Cody Chetty came in at three and struggled to get going, was dropped twice but still couldn't capitalize as he fell to Pollard.

Conway notched up a 42-ball fifty and stitched a fifty partnership with Miller. Just when they started to up the ante, Rabada was brought back and he dismissed Miller. Conway looked largely comfortable against Rashid Khan but the Afghanistan wrist-spinner had the last laugh as he cleaned up the left-hander with a googly in his final over.

Santner played a good cameo scoring 27 off 13. The Super Kings scored 27 runs in two overs (18th and 19th) but Boult bowled a brilliant final over to restrict them to 154/7.

TSK bowling unit lead an extraordinary bowling effort as they defend 155 with ease. MINY allowed the game to slip away when Talor and Janagir were at the crease. The partnership between them cost MINY dearly. They consumed a lot of dot deliveries which crept up the required run rate enormously.

That put pressure on the others such as Pooran, David, and Pollard who couldn't get their team over the line. Good fielding from Faf and Miller in the deep and excellent catching allied to superb death bowling from Sams helped TSK cruise home.

Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers picking up 2/15 at an economy of 3.75 RPO. Rusty Theron and Zia-Ul-Haq went at 5.5 RPO and shared two wickets between them. Mohammad Mohsin erred slightly on the expensive side but picked up 2 wickets while Bravo picked a solitary wicket of Hammad. Santner was the only Texas bowler who went wicketless.