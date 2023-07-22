MLC 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas, Match 10

The crucial high-octane battle between two super giants Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas unfolded on June 22 at 3 AM IST at Church Street Park. The table-toppers collided in a rather one-sided battle today which saw Seattle comfortably wrap up the game by eight wickets.

The Orcas won the toss and decided to field first. They had the Super Kings reeling from the very beginning. Texas lost too many wickets too early in their innings and never made it back to the game from there. It was a fighting effort by Dwayne Bravo (39 off 39) and Daniel Sams (26 off 19) that helped the Super Kings to a total of 129 runs.

In the chase, the Orcas made a slow and steady start. While De Kock looked to maneuver the bowling, Nauman Anwar struggled a bit. De Kock played a fine knock of 53 off 36 balls and set the tone for the team.

Heinrich Klaasen walked in later and swatted Mohammad Mohsin for 24 runs in an over ensuring an early finish to the match. Klaasen remained unbeaten on 42 off 21 balls and eventually powered the Orcas to a massive victory by a margin of eight wickets.

Following the conclusion of today’s fixture, Seattle displaces Texas and moves to the top with an NRR of 1.254. Texas have slipped below to the second spot sitting with an NRR of 0.632. Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns have acquired positions three and four respectively.

MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders are ranked fifth and sixth respectively, with the latter officially knocked out of the tournament.

Seattle Orcas skittle Texas for 127 and topple them from the top position

Seattle skipper Wayne Parnell won the toss and made the right call to bowl first. Soon after, his decision paid dividends. Super Kings got off to a disastrous start with the bat. It was a dream start for the Orcas as Imad Wasim dismissed Devon Conway on the first ball of the innings.

Thereafter, Faf du Plessis and Chetty formed a partnership of 36 runs and tried to get the Super Kings back on track. But that was not to be as Wayne Parnell came into the attack and broke the spine of the Super Kings' batting. After being reduced to 48-6, the end for Texas was very near.

At this stage, Dwayne Bravo (39 off 39) and Daniel Sams (26 off 19) came together to stitch a 56-run stand and ensured that TSK went past the 100-run mark. However, Parnell continued his form in the last over and became the first bowler to pick up five wickets in the MLC.

Wayne Parnell's five-wicket burst kept the Super Kings down to a mediocre total as Texas could only manage to reach just 127.

In response, Seattle Orcas never looked challenged during their pursuit of a modest target of 128. The only way TSK could make a contest out of it was by picking early wickets, which de Kock and Anwar denied. The runs came at a trickle in the powerplay but the opening pair ensured they didn't throw their wickets away.

Anwar struggled right through his stay but stuck around to add a 50-run stand. De Kock took his time to get going but stepped up after the powerplay and got to his fifty. Klaasen carried on and killed the game by smashing 24 runs in the 15th over. In the end, it turned out to be a comfortable victory for the Orcas and they remain unbeaten with three wins out of three.