MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns complete player list in Major League Cricket 2023

The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 is slated to be held in the United States of America from July 13 to July 30, 2023.

Shane Watson, the legendary three-times fifty-over Cricket World Cup winner, will coach the San Francisco Unicorns, one of the six participating teams in the MLC. With his vast experience and knowledge of the game, Watson will play a crucial role in guiding and strategizing for the team.

The Unicorns made a significant signing by acquiring former Australian international captain Aaron Finch as their first overseas player. Finch was later named the team's captain, bringing his leadership skills to the forefront. The team further strengthened its roster with notable domestic picks such as Corey Anderson, Tajinder Singh, and Smit Patel during the draft. Another Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was a noteworthy addition to their overseas contingent.

The San Francisco Unicorns created a buzz in May 2023 with their direct signing of South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi will be supported by the formidable Pakistani duo of Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, England's Liam Plunkett, and Afghanistan's leg-spinner Qais Ahmed.

With their solid blend of overseas and domestic talent, the Unicorns are poised to make a mark in the MLC 2023. Under the guidance of coach Watson, the Aaron Finch-led side seeks to showcase their fierce approach and eye for success in the tournament.

MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns Players List for Major League Cricket 2023

Overseas Players: Aaron Finch (C) (Australia), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Liam Plunkett (England), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa), Matthew Wade (wk) (Australia), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Shadab Khan (Pakistan).

Drafted Players: Brody Couch, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, David White, Smit Patel (wk), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Mackenzie Harvey, Amila Aponso