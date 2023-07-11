MLC 2023: Texas Super Kings complete player list in Major League Cricket 2023

The inaugural Major League Cricket 2023, also referred to as MLC T20 2023, is the first season of the Major League Cricket that will be held from July 13 to 30 in the United States of America. This will be a T20 franchise league hosted by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE).

The Texas Super Kings based in Dallas, Texas, will be one of the six participating teams in the league. In March 2023, the Super Kings had the last pick in the first round of the draft and chose Rusty Theron.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star and the current captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Faf du Plessis, has been given the charge of the Texas Super Kings. Dwayne Bravo, the bowling coach of CSK, will take charge of the bowling unit, with the likes of Mitchell Santner and Australian-born American cricketer Cameron Stevenson in their ranks. Devon Conway, the leading run-getter for CSK in the IPL 2023, will also join their dugout.

Additionally, the team has secured the services of David Miller, popularly known as "Killer Miller". Daniel Sams, who is currently having an outstanding run in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2023, will also be part of the team.

Heading into the draft, they acquired some excellent local players such as Sami Aslam, Calvin Savage, and Milind Kumar, who could support the international stars.

The Texas Super Kings are considered to have a promising opportunity to advance to the playoffs of the Major League Cricket 2023.

MLC 2023: Texas Super Kings Players List for Major League Cricket 2023

Overseas Players: Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Devon Conway (New Zealand), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), David Miller (South Africa), Daniel Sams (Australia), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Drafted Players: Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Cody Chetty, Zia Shahzad and Saiteja Mukkamalla.

