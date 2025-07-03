Moeen Ali & Adil Rashid engage in hilarious debate over Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar for best ODI batter [Watch]

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali and wrist-spinner Adil Rashid engaged in a hilarious debate over who was the best ODI batter between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. The two had the said discussion on the 'Beard Before Wicket' Podcast.
They were asked to pick who would start in the 50-over format between Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Brian Lara. Adil Rashid picked Kohli, while Moeen initially argued that all three batters averaged 50.
Adil then pointed out that Virat had delivered over 15 years, to which Moeen replied that Tendulkar had done the same. However, Adil then came up with a reasoning behind picking Virat.
"If we compare the two, who's won more matches, who's got more hundreds in ODI cricket - Virat, who's won more games chasing - Virat, who's that match-winner in that sense," he said.
"I think you have to start with Virat, Rashid's right," Moeen Ali replied, agreeing with the England spinner in the end.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
Virat Kohli's ODI record
Virat Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008. Over the years, with his consistent performances and match-winning knocks, he went on to establish himself among the greatest ODI batters.
Kohli has played 302 ODIs for India in his international career so far. The right-hander has amassed 14181 runs from 290 innings at an average of 57.88. He has 51 ODI hundreds, the most by any batter in the format, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.
Out of the 51 hundreds, Kohli has 28 hundreds while chasing, with Tendulkar being the next best batter with 17 ODI hundreds in chases. Virat Kohli has scored 8063 runs while chasing in the format and averages an impressive 64.50 with a strike-rate of 93.24.
Virat last played ODI cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy, which India won. He carried out a key role, scoring 218 runs from five matches at an average of 54.50, including an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in a successful chase.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news