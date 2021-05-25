Mohammad Amir sends a message to Naseem Shah after the 18-year-old gets expelled from PSL 2021

Mohammad Amir has urged 18-year-old Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah to stay strong after the latter was expelled from the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Pakistan Cricket Board ruled Naseem out of PSL 2021 after he failed to adhere to the tournament's COVID-19 protocols. The heartbroken Quetta Gladiators pacer expressed his disappointment in his tweet in Urdu, which translates to:

"I worked hard and was passionate about PSL - I followed all the instructions in the group. I don't know how this message was missed. I want to play cricket, cricket is my life and I can't describe how I feel. God will make me strong and I will come back."

Karachi Kings' left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir reached out to Shah on the micro-blogging platform.

"God tests us before we achieve big in our lives. Hoping you become very successful. Stay strong," messaged Mohammad Amir.

meri jaan Allah ne jab insaan ko bht izzat deni hoti hai to chote chote test leta hai INSHALLAH tme bht izzat mile gi stay strong 💪. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 25, 2021

Mohammad Amir looked in great touch during the first phase of PSL 2021

Mohammad Amir is part of the defending champions Karachi Kings' squad in PSL 2021. The left-arm speedster played five matches for the Kings in the first phase of the league. He picked up four wickets while conceding runs at an economy rate of 7.75.

Amir will lead the Karachi Kings pace attack in the second phase of PSL 2021.

Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators will miss the services of Naseem Shah. Although Naseem could not impress much with his performance in the first phase of PSL 2021, he could have done well in the upcoming matches.

The second phase of PSL 2021 will resume in the United Arab Emirates next month. Mohammad Amir will have the onus of bringing his 'A' game to the table to ensure the Karachi Kings retain their title.