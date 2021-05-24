PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah out of tournament after protocol breach

Young Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) owing to a COVID-19 protocol breach. The 18-year-old Shah had arrived at the designated hotel for PSL 2021 participants with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result.

As per the the COVID-19 protocols for the remaining PSL 2021 matches, all those traveling by chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore were asked to assemble at their team hotels in Karachi and Lahore on May 24 with negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to their arrival at the hotel.

Naseem Shah, though, submitted the report of a test that was conducted on May 18. Following the same, he was placed in isolation on a separate floor. He was later released on the recommendation made by the independent medical advisory panel for PSL. The remaining players will now fly out to Abu Dhabi on May 26 for the remainder of the T20 league.

Babar Hamid, director commercial and head of PSL 2021, said on the PSL official website that while the development is disappointing for Shah, the PCB is committed to ensuring that all protocols are followed. Hamid was quoted as saying in this regard:

“The PCB doesn’t take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event, but if we will ignore this breach, we will potentially put at risk the entire event. We appreciate Quetta Gladiators for accepting this decision, as it confirms we are all aligned to strictly following and implementing the protocols.”

Hamid continued:

“This decision will also send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations."

Shah made his Test debut for Pakistan against Australia in Brisbane in 2019 at the age of 16 and has featured in nine Tests so far.

Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021 due to back injury

Former Pakistan captain and Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also been ruled out of PSL 2021 owing to a back injury. Afridi was training in Karachi when he experienced pain in his lower back . Following tests, doctors have advised him to take complete rest.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi will replace the star all-rounder and will join the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.

“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy,” Shahid Afridi said after being ruled out of PSL 2021.

PSL 2021 was suspended in March after multiple bio-bubble breaches. It was decided to complete the remainder of the tournament in Abu Dhabi after the PCB received the mandatory permissions from the UAE a few days ago.