Mohammad Amir takes a dig at Ramiz Raja for his claims of not receiving salary from PCB

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has taken a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja over his comments that he won’t take a single penny as salary during his tenure. Amir retorted that the office of the PCB Chairman doesn’t entail salary but comes with plenty of benefits.

Ramiz Raja made the comment while addressing club presidents in Pakistan on Wednesday (October 20). Amir then took to Twitter to point out that the post of PCB Chairman comes with benefits, though he wasn’t entirely sure if this was the case.

“To the extent I know, PCB Chairman is not paid a monthly salary but gets a lot of benefits. I may be wrong, but this is what I have heard,” Mohammad Amir tweeted.

Mohammad Amir @iamamirofficial @iamqadirkhawaja @iramizraja me ne jahan tak suna hai PCB k chairman ki monthly pay ni hoti but benefits hote hain might b m wrong suna to esa hi hai🤔 @iamqadirkhawaja @iramizraja me ne jahan tak suna hai PCB k chairman ki monthly pay ni hoti but benefits hote hain might b m wrong suna to esa hi hai🤔

Ramiz Raja had said in his address to club presidents that he had sacrificed a budding career to take up the post and he did that for the honor.

“I have come to this cricket board without any salary. I won’t get a single penny for the next three years. I have sacrificed my ongoing career to take up this post. The car that I own is a 2008 model one. I don’t regret the fact that I don’t own a big house or a fancy car or money. Many a time, you need to play an innings for the honor.”

Mohammad Amir has always been amidst controversies

Mohammad Amir called time prematurely on a national career that lasted over 11 years

Mohammad Amir has been amid controversies throughout his career. Having made a comeback in 2016 after a lengthy ban for spot-fixing, Amir called time on his career prematurely in December 2020. He cited differences with the Board and support staff as the reason for his decision.

Also Read

Earlier this year, however, the former left-arm pacer revealed that he was ready to come out of his retirement if all his concerns were addressed by the new PCB administration. However, there hasn’t been any further development in this regard.

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is. He has 259 wickets to his name in international cricket.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra