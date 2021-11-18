Mohammad Amir ruled out of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir will miss the upcoming fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league as he has tested positive for COVID-19. The left-arm pacer was set to represent the Bangla Tigers but has now been ruled out of the competition.

The 29-year-old took to his social media accounts to announce his unavailability for the competition due to COVID-19. Amir also urged his supporters to pray for his speedy recovery.

Here's what his post read:

"Hi everyone just wanted to say m I am not playing T10 league this year because I got affected with the covid but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH just need prayers for the speedy recovery."

Here's Amir's tweet announcing his unavailability for the competition:

The pacer drew curtains on his international career back in 2020. But he soon retracted, claiming he's ready to come out of retirement in June this year. Amir has, however, been a regular fixture in global T20 leagues. His fans will have to wait until he recovers from the virus before they get to see him in action once again.

Bangla Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Bangla Tigers have roped in quite a few prominent players for the upcoming season. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, James Faulkner and Johnson Charles will play for the team in the T10 tournament in the UAE.

The competition is scheduled to commence on Friday, November 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Bangla Tigers will face Team Abu Dhabi in the second fixture of the tournament on the opening day.

Bangla Tigers squad: Faf du Plessis (icon), Andre Fletcher, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Hazratullah Zazai, Johnson Charles, Qais Ahmad, William George Jacks, Isuru Udana, Hassan Khalid, Will Smeed, Sabir Rao, Matheesha Pathirana, Mohammad Amir, Benny Howell, Mohammad Saifuddin, Luke Fletcher and Adam Lyth

