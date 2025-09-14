Mohammad Haris perishes cheaply to Jasprit Bumrah while attempting a big shot in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 game [Watch]

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah made an instant impact, dismissing Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris cheaply in his very first over of Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025. The high-voltage clash is being played on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.The breakthrough came on the second ball of the second over of Pakistan’s innings. Bumrah bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, which Haris attempted to heave over the on-side. However, he mistimed the shot and skied it, allowing Hardik Pandya to run in from fine leg and complete a fine catch, giving Bumrah an early wicket.Watch the video of the dismissal here:The right-handed batter had a disappointing outing, scoring only three runs from five deliveries. His dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 6/2 after just 1.2 overs.India off to a dream start as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya deliver early blowsPakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat first. India struck immediately, with Hardik Pandya providing the breakthrough on the very first legitimate delivery of the match, dismissing Saim Ayub for a duck to give the Men in Blue a dream start.Jasprit Bumrah followed up in his opening over, removing Mohammad Haris for just three and pushing Pakistan further onto the back foot. Since then, the Men in Green have been trying to recover from the early setbacks and reached 26/2 after four overs, with Fakhar Zaman (10) and Sahibzada Farhan (9) steadying the innings at the crease.Playing XIs of both teams:India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abrar Ahmed.