  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Mohammad Haris perishes cheaply to Jasprit Bumrah while attempting a big shot in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 game [Watch]

Mohammad Haris perishes cheaply to Jasprit Bumrah while attempting a big shot in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 game [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 14, 2025 20:36 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah removes Mohammad Haris for 3 (Source: Getty)

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah made an instant impact, dismissing Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris cheaply in his very first over of Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025. The high-voltage clash is being played on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

The breakthrough came on the second ball of the second over of Pakistan’s innings. Bumrah bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, which Haris attempted to heave over the on-side.

However, he mistimed the shot and skied it, allowing Hardik Pandya to run in from fine leg and complete a fine catch, giving Bumrah an early wicket.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The right-handed batter had a disappointing outing, scoring only three runs from five deliveries. His dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 6/2 after just 1.2 overs.

India off to a dream start as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya deliver early blows

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat first. India struck immediately, with Hardik Pandya providing the breakthrough on the very first legitimate delivery of the match, dismissing Saim Ayub for a duck to give the Men in Blue a dream start.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah followed up in his opening over, removing Mohammad Haris for just three and pushing Pakistan further onto the back foot. Since then, the Men in Green have been trying to recover from the early setbacks and reached 26/2 after four overs, with Fakhar Zaman (10) and Sahibzada Farhan (9) steadying the innings at the crease.

Playing XIs of both teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abrar Ahmed.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications