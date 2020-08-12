Mohammad Irfan explains why he thinks he ended Gautam Gambhir's career; says his pace left Virat Kohli stunned

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has opined that Gautam Gambhir's international career came to an end after he failed to negotiate the left-arm pacer. He also added that Indian captain Virat Kohli was taken aback by how quick he was.

Mohammad Irfan spoke at length about his duels with Indian cricketers during an interaction with Sawera Pasha on the YouTube show 'Cric Cast'.

The 7'1" quick was asked about the comment he once made that Gautam Gambhir's career had ended because of him. Mohammad Irfan responded that an India-Pakistan encounter can define a cricketer's career.

"Actually whenever we have India-Pakistan matches, whoever does not perform well he becomes a zero and whoever performs becomes a hero."

He recalled his fellow cricketers telling him that Gautam Gambhir was not looking his usual self while facing the gangling pacer as the Indian opener was not able to read his deliveries.

"The way I was bowling to Gautam Gambhir, he was not able to see the ball, the way he was playing my bouncer, everyone was saying that he is not looking like Gautam Gambhir."

Mohammad Irfan mentioned that he felt he was responsible for ending Gautam Gambhir's career, because the latter was dropped from the Indian team post that 2012 series and could not make a successful return to international cricket thereafter.

"Because there was so much pressure of my height and my bowling, so I had said from my side that I felt like that because after that he didn't come back in the team, he was dropped from the team."

"After that he played a few matches only and there also he could not perform. So, that was his last tour in 2012 when he played against me. So, that is why I said like that."

“Gautam Gambhir was afraid of me,”Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan claimedhttps://t.co/T0Tds99Mh4 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) October 6, 2019

Advertisement

Mohammad Irfan on Virat Kohli being taken aback by his pace

Mohammad Irfan rated Virat Kohli as the best batsman in world cricket currently

Mohammad Irfan also talked about his first experience of bowling to Indian batsmen and how they were surprised by his pace.

"When I toured India for the first time, the Indian players were telling me that their coaches and support staff had told them that I bowl only at 130-135 kph and not at much speed."

He shared that Virat Kohli had mentioned to him personally that the Indian coaches had told him that Mohammad Irfan was only a medium pacer who would just get some extra bounce.

"Even Virat Kohli told me that the coaches next to him had said to him that I bowl at 130-135 kph only. It's just that I am tall and will get some bounce but he will survive easily."

Mohammad Irfan revealed that Virat Kohli initially suspected the accuracy of the speed gun after seeing him bowl in excess of 145 kph.

"So when he was sitting with his pads on, he saw that I delivered the first ball at 145-146 kph. So he thought there might be some issue with the speed gun. And then I bowled at 147 kph, so he told me that he asked his coach if he was telling a lie or there was some issue with the speed gun."

He added that only after Virat Kohli saw him consistently clock speeds close to 150 kph did the latter realise that he was a quick bowler and not a medium pacer.

"Virat Kohli told this to me face to face. And when I bowled the next one at 148 kph, he told me that he abused the person next to him asking what sort of medium fast bowler I was, as I was bowling at 150 kph."

Virat Kohli Praised Mohammad Irfan On BWC And This Is How The Fast Bowler Replied - https://t.co/1z1QcPpvnv pic.twitter.com/wdqiM3uGku — The Cricket Lounge (@Thecricketloung) November 8, 2017

Mohammad Irfan also rated Virat Kohli as the best batsman in world cricket currently while lauding the Indian captain's ability to plan his innings.

"If you see overall in the world, the best batsman at this moment is Virat Kohli. The way he plays, he biggest thing in him is that he calculates and plays. He just scores 5-6 against the good opposition bowler and covers up against the weaker bowlers."

Gautam Gambhir scored 34 runs at an average of 11.33 in the 3 ODIs of Pakistan's 2012-13 tour to India. Mohammad Irfan dismissed the left-handed Indian opener in two of the three innings.