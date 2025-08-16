Mohammad Kaif picks India's playing XI for 2025 Asia Cup; leaves out Varun Chakaravarthy and Shubman Gill

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has revealed his predicted playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup. The multi-nation tournament kicks off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, with India placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman.

On Friday, August 15, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Kaif backed Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as openers. Abhishek has played 17 T20Is, scoring 535 runs at a strike rate of 193.84, including two centuries and two fifties, and is currently the ICC’s top-ranked T20I batter. Samson also had a strong 2024, hitting three T20I hundreds.

Tilak Varma was named at No. 3, having scored 749 runs in 24 innings at an average of 49.93 and a strike rate of 155.07, including three fifties and two hundreds. Kaif slotted skipper Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4 and vice-captain Axar Patel at No. 5.

Kaif picked Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube as the all-rounders, both integral to India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning side. At No. 8, he slotted Washington Sundar, describing him as the perfect successor to the retired Ravindra Jadeja.

Mohammad Kaif includes Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department

In the seam department, Mohammad Kaif selected India’s leading T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, alongside star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who last played in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Meanwhile, instead of Varun Chakaravarthy, who was named Player of the Series earlier this year in the home T20 series against England, Kaif opted for left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Mohammad Kaif’s India playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

The other four players to complete the 15 include Varun Chakaravarthy, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Jitesh Sharma.

