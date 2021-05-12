"I want to follow in his footsteps and play for Afghanistan" - Mohammad Nabi's son Hassan Khan

While Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is reaching the twilight of his international career, his son Hassan Khan is aspiring to follow in his father's footsteps and hopes to play for Afghanistan one day.

In his first crack at a professional cricket game, Hassan Khan impressed one and all with a whirlwind 71 off 30 balls while playing for Bukhtair XI.

Mohammad Nabi's son is currently training at the Sharjah Academy and has already caught the eye of many with his ability.

"I don't feel pressure because of it. I want to follow in his (Mohammad Nabi) footsteps and play for Afghanistan," Hassan Khan was quoted as saying by The National.

Speaking about his first memories of cricket, Hassan Khan said:

"My first memories of cricket are of watching my dad playing on the TV. It makes me feel proud, seeing him and knowing what he has done in cricket, and knowing that my father is a very well-known person in international circles."

I listen to what my dad says first: Mohammad Nabi's son

Hassan Khan. (Source: The National)

Mohammad Nabi's son further added that the knowledge imparted to him by his dad stands above everything else. Hassan Khan noted that while he accepts advice from other coaches, he always verifies it with Mohammad Nabi.

"I listen to what my dad says first. If another coach gives me some advice, I always verify it with him. I share the advice with him and if he says it is a good thing to do, that's what I'll do," Hassan said.

Kashif Daud, a Pakistani cricketer who plays for the UAE, has been working in close quarters with Hassan Khan. The 35-year-old reckons that Hassan is a great athlete and added that he is one to watch out for in the future.

"I think he is highly talented. He is blessed with a naturally strong physique. He is a natural athlete with good agility when he is fielding. He is quick on his feet, and it is the same with his batting.

"I feel like he has a great future ahead of him, if he remains focused. I wish him good luck, and pray that the bright future is coming for him," Kashif said.

Fine talent Nabi was showing videos this winter of the youngster smashing it all over the place https://t.co/p9pbISktnF — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) May 11, 2021