Mohammad Nabi strikes on his first ball to dismiss Tony de Zorzi during AFG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 21, 2025 15:54 IST
Pakistan Shaheens v Afghanistan Warm-Up - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Mohammad Nabi during a Warm-Up ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi dismissed South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi with his first ball during the Champions Trophy match on Friday (February 21). The National Stadium in Karachi is hosting the game.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. The Proteas got off to a steady start, reaching 28 runs at the end of five overs while facing pacers. The Afghan skipper introduced spin at this juncture by bringing seasoned off-spinner Mohammad Nabi into the attack.

The move paid dividends instantly, as Nabi sent left-handed Tony de Zorzi to the pavilion to give a breakthrough for his side.

You can watch the wicket in the video below:

"I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters" - Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

In a recent video uploaded by ICC, Mohammad Nabi revealed he would play fewer ODIs after the Champions Trophy to give chances to youngsters. He also expressed his desire to play for Afghanistan with his son Eisakhil, who represented his nation at the Under-19 World Cup last year.

Nabi said:

"These might not be my last ODIs, I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience. I've discussed with the senior players and in the high-level games, maybe or maybe not, we'll see. It will depend on my fitness. It's my dream (to play with his son). Hopefully, we can do it. He is doing very well… he is a hard worker and I'm also pushing him to do work."
He continued:

"I want him to make his own goals, if you want to get to be a high-level cricketer, you have to work hard. It's not enough to make 50 or 60, you have to score 100-plus. He's listening and pushing all the time. When he can talk to me, I try to give him advice to give him confidence for the game."
Do you think Afghanistan will make it to the semis and also go all the way in the Champions Trophy 2025? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
