Mohammad Rizwan explains why PSL is bigger than IPL - “Reserve player bhi hota hai to internationally bahar baitha hua hota hai”

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has claimed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is bigger than the Indian Premier League (IPL). He pointed out that in Pakistan’s T20 league even reserve players warm the bench.

Speaking to Sports Paktv, Rizwan said:

“We used to say there is IPL, now if you ask players who go back after playing here, wo keh rahe ki duniya ki sabse tough league jo hai wo hai Pakistan ki hai kyunki isme koi agar reserve player bhi hota hai to internationally bahar baitha hua hota hai bench pe.

"(They are saying that Pakistan has the toughest league in the world because even our reserve players sit on the bench).”

The Multan Sultans captain praised the Pakistan-based T20 league for making a name for itself worldwide.

“Obviously, everyone knows that PSL has surprised the whole world. In the beginning, it was said that it won’t succeed, and things won’t differ. As a player, we also realized that iske nizam-e-dhoom macha diya hai duniya me (It has made a name for itself worldwide).”

It is worth mentioning that the IPL comprises 10 teams as compared to the PSL, which is a six-team-based league. While KL Rahul (INR 17 crore) was the costliest IPL player last year, Babar Azam (PKR 2.3 crore) and Kieron Pollard were among the joint-costliest Pakistan Super League players last season.

“I think this happens in franchise cricket” – Wasim Akram on Babar Azam’s exit from Karachi Kings ahead of PSL 2023

Wasim Akram, who is chairman and bowling coach of Karachi Kings, has finally broken his silence on Babar Azam's exit from the franchise ahead of the PSL 2023 season. He said that it is quite normal in franchise cricket worldwide. Babar has replaced Wahab Riaz as Peshawar Zalmi’s captain.

Speaking to Sports Paktv, Akram said:

“I think this happens in franchise cricket. Badi jagah duniya me dekha hai ki main player unka chala jata hai, koi aa jata hai (We’ve seen this happen worldwide, where their main player walks away and somebody else comes in). So, as long as Babar is in PSL, it’ll be fun. It’ll be good games, competitive games.”

The development came as Karachi finished last in the points table last year with a solitary win in 10 games.

