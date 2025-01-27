Mohammad Rizwan gets bowled by Jomel Warrican for 25 off 62 balls in PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was castled by a brilliant delivery by the West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican in the final innings of the second Test in Multan on Monday, January 27. The experienced batter's dismissal sealed the end for the Men in Green in their attempt to chase down the 254-run target set by the visitors.

Pakistan did not make a confident start to the run chase after being reduced to 5-2 in the early stages. They lost their way in the final session of Day 2 (January 26) to end with 76-4 at Stumps, with night-watchman Kashif Ali coming in after Babar Azam's dismissal instead of Mohammad Rizwan.

The wicketkeeper-batter walked out to bat in the first over of Day 3 as Kevin Sinclair struck early, dismissing Saud Shakeel. The top scorer of the first innings with 49 runs, Rizwan was stranded at one end while wickets continued to tumble.

During the 42nd over of the innings, Warrican delivered a full and floated delivery to the right-handed batter, which he attempted to defend by lunging forward. Rizwan, however, almost yorked himself as the ball sneaked through the gap to crash into the stumps. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Rizwan scored 25 runs off 62 deliveries as Pakistan were reduced to 122-8 in the final innings.

Jomel Warrican seals the deal with his fifth wicket in the 2nd Test against Pakistan

The Pakistan tail had no chance of scaling the remaining runs against the red-hot West Indies spin unit. Noman Ali was dismissed in the very next over after Rizwan's departure, while Jomel Warrican picked up the final wicket to claim a five-wicket haul. He finished with figures of 5-27 in the second innings.

The left-arm spinner was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings as well, picking four wickets, including that of Mohammad Rizwan, much like the second time around.

The Men in Green were bowled out for 133 to lose by 120 runs, ending the series level at 1-1 and culminating their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

