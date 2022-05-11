"I rate these three players very highly" - Mohammad Rizwan lauds Cheteshwar Pujara for his unwavering focus and concentration levels

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has hailed his Sussex teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, and hopes to hone the level of the Indian batter's concentration and focus. The wicketkeeper named Pujara as one of his three most highly-rated players alongside Fawad Alam and Younis Khan.

Pujara has been in red-hot form in the ongoing County Championship, scoring two centuries and as many double tons in division two for Sussex. The Saurashtra batter has made an irrefutable case for a Test return after being axed earlier this year.

Rizwan, who has comparatively been in mediocre form, believes everyone can learn from Pujara's concentration and determination. The 29-year old ranked his Indian counterpart second in terms of batting with focus, with Younis Khan occupying the top spot and Alam in third.

"He is a very nice and loving guy. And his concentration and focus too, if you get a chance to learn something, you should. In terms of concentration levels and I told this to the coaches here too. In my whole career, the players with most focus and concentration are Younis bhai, Fawad Alam and his. Pujara is second on my list and Fawad Alam on three in terms of pure concentration and focus. I rate these three players very highly," the Peshawar-born player told Cricwick (via Indian Express).

Rizwan and Pujara notably shared a 154-run stand against Durham at Hove. The 34-year old Indian batter has been the backbone of his country's Test batting line-up for a long time and has amassed over 6000 runs in the format.

Mohammad Rizwan talks about his bond with Cheteshwar Pujara

The Pakistani cricketer further claimed that he didn't feel odd to share a dressing room with his Indian counterpart. He revealed that the pair have a friendly relationship, saying:

"As far as myself with Pujara are concerned, I didn't feel anything strange. And hopefully, if you ask him, his answer will be the same as mine. Although I do share a laugh with him and tease him and everyone in the team knows this."

With India set to play a solitary Test against England in August and Pujara accustomed to the conditions, the veteran looks primed for a return.

