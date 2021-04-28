Mohammad Rizwan jumps five places, enters Top 10 of ICC Player Rankings for T20I batsmen

Mohammad Rizwan continues his meteoric rise in international cricket, jumping five places to enter the top 10 of ICC Player Rankings for best T20I batsmen. Rizwan has accumulated 640 points and has claimed the 10th spot.

England's Dawid Malan continues to lead the points table with 892 points. Babar Azam is currently the highest-ranked Pakistan player, sitting at the third spot in the points table. The Pakistan skipper dropped one spot following the conclusion of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan were embarrassed in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, where they succumbed to a 19-run defeat while chasing 119 for the win. However, the Asian outfit bounced back in the final T20I game to win the series 2-1.

Mohammad Rizwan won the Man of the Series award for his batting performance against Zimbabwe in the three-match contest. The 28-year-old managed scores of 82*, 13 & 91*, at a strike rate of 133.81.

Mohammad Rizwan's brilliant last few months in international cricket

The wicketkeeper-batsman has already established himself as an integral member of the Pakistan team in all formats of the game. Rizwan has had some terrific outings in the shortest format in his last four series.

In his last 4 T20I series against New Zealand (away), South Africa (home), South Africa (away) and Zimbabwe (away), Rizwan has averaged 42.67, 98.50, 73.50, 186 respectively with the bat. His overall strike rate has been at 140 over the course of the last four T20I series.

Pakistan will now play a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe starting on March 29 in Harare at the Harare Sports Club.

The Asian side last played a Test series in February earlier this year against South Africa at home, where they whitewashed the visitors 2-0. Mohammad Rizwan once again showed impressive form, winning the Man of the Series prize for his exploits with the bat over the course of two Tests.

