Mohammad Shahzad penalised for smoking on the ground in BPL 2022

Minister Group Dhaka's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been penalised by match officials after he was caught smoking at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday (February 4).

The Afghan veteran was among the few cricketers taking a stroll around the ground before their game against the Comilla Victorians when he was photographed smoking.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mohammad Shahzad was reprimanded for smoking on the ground in the BPL yesterday. Mohammad Shahzad was reprimanded for smoking on the ground in the BPL yesterday. https://t.co/fZoPdnPKh5

A demerit point has also been added to Mohammad Shahzad's disciplinary record as his actions flouted Article 2.20 of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) code of conduct, relating to 'conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game'.

The 34-year-old cricketer accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee Neeyamur Rashid and, as a result, there is no need for a formal hearing.

A report on ESPNCricinfo states that Dhaka coach Mizanur Rahman was the first person to ask Shahzad not to smoke inside the ground. Senior batsman Tamim Iqbal also intervened and asked the veteran cricketer to go inside the dressing room.

Saif Ahmed



#BCB #BPL2022 OFFICIAL: Mohammad Shahzad has been handed one demerit point for smoking (e-cigarette) on the field tonight. BCB also gave a warning to him. OFFICIAL: Mohammad Shahzad has been handed one demerit point for smoking (e-cigarette) on the field tonight. BCB also gave a warning to him. #BCB #BPL2022 https://t.co/Vn6vpZjw5D

While the game between Minister Group Dhaka and Comilla Victorians was abandoned due to inclement weather, Shahzad's actions grabbed the headlines.

Mohammad Shahzad's record in ongoing BPL

The Afghan wicket-keeper batsman hasn't had a great time so far in Bangladesh, accumulating only 120 runs in six matches which includes one half-century at a strike rate of 123.71.

Minister Group Dhaka have so far won three out of their seven games. Shahzad has made significant contributions with the bat in all three games. He played a fine knock of 42 against Khulna Tigers before his 53 helped Dhaka secure an easy win Sylhet Sunrisers.

Dhaka are currently third in the points table after Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal. Mahmudullah & Co will play their next game against Chattogram Challengers in Sylhet on February 8.

