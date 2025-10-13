Mohammed Siraj castles Shai Hope for 103 with a classic nip-backer in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Shai Hope on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, October 13. Hope chopped the ball onto the stumps, departing for 103 runs off 214 balls, which included two sixes and 12 boundaries.
The dismissal came in the 84th over of WI’s second innings. The speedster bowled a back-of-a-length ball around off, and Hope was taken by surprise as the ball kept low and hit the inside edge before rattling into the middle stump. Siraj brought out his trademark celebration after taking his second wicket of the innings.
Watch Shai Hope's wicket below:
Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional with the ball in Tests this year. After emerging as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he has already scalped 10 wickets in the ongoing two-match series against WI. The 31-year-old has bagged 37 wickets (and counting), the most in a calendar year for him in Tests.
Shai Hope and John Campbell’s centuries help West Indies avoid an innings defeat against India in the 2nd Test
Centuries from Shai Hope and John Campbell helped West Indies escape an innings defeat against India in the second Test. Apart from Hope, Campbell scored 115 runs off 199 deliveries with the help of three maximums and 12 boundaries. The duo together put up a 177-run partnership for the third wicket.
At the time of writing, WI were 277/4, with skipper Roston Chase and wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach at the crease. The tourists are leading by seven runs in their second innings.
In the first innings, the visitors were bowled out for 248. Kuldeep Yadav finished with a fifer, while Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets.
Batting first, the hosts declared at 518/5 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Shubman Gill (129*) slammed individual centuries. Jomel Warrican bagged three wickets.
Team India won the opening Test by an innings and 140 runs. A series would help them improve their stats in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.
Follow the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test live score and updates here.
