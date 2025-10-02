Mohammed Siraj cleans up Brandon King with a peach on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled a peach to dismiss Brandon King on Day 1 (Thursday, October 2) of the opening Test in the two-match series against the West Indies. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The dismissal came on the final ball of the 10th over of the visitors’ innings. Siraj delivered a full ball outside off, which King decided to leave, only for it to jag back sharply and crash into the middle stump. Siraj celebrated the wicket with his trademark ‘Siuuu’ celebration.

The right-handed batter scored 13 runs off 15 deliveries, striking three boundaries. His dismissal left the West Indies reeling at 39/3 after 10 overs.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah combine to put the West Indies on the back foot

After opting to bat first, West Indies didn’t have the best of starts, as India struck early with Mohammed Siraj dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for an 11-ball duck in the fourth over. Jasprit Bumrah soon joined in, removing John Campbell for eight off 19 deliveries in the seventh over.

Brandon King walked in at No. 4 and looked to counter-attack, but his stay was cut short by Siraj, who sent him back for 13 off 15 balls. The pacer wasn’t done yet, as he went on to dismiss Alick Athanaze for 12 in the 12th over, claiming his third wicket and putting the visitors firmly on the back foot.

At the time of writing, West Indies were 42/4 after 12 overs, with Shai Hope (0) and Roston Chase (0) at the crease.

Playing XI of both teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, and Jayden Seales.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

