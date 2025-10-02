Mohammed Siraj nabs his third wicket in first hour, removes Alick Athanaze on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj continued his fiery spell in the first session of the series opener against the West Indies by dismissing Alick Athanaze for 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. The right-arm bowler has now taken three wickets inside the first hour of play while making the new ball talk.

Ad

Siraj began his spell with successive maidens, which included opening batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul's wicket. He then set Brandon King up wonderfully in the 10th over to uproot the middle stump with a well-executed incoming scrambled seam delivery.

In his next over, Mohammed Siraj switched to around the wicket against the left-handed bowler, and the switch bore results immediately. Athanaze went for a lavish drive against a full-pitched delivery outside the off stump. The ball took off towards the slip cordon after a thick edge, which was followed by a sharp catch by KL Rahul at third slip. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ad

Trending

Ad

At the time of writing, West Indies are in deep trouble at 55-4 after 16 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill has introduced Nitish Kumar Reddy as the third seamer from one end as Jasprit Bumrah ends his first spell with figures of 1-14 from six overs.

Mohammed Siraj's figurs read 3-19 after first spell in Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Fresh off an appearance for India 'A' against Australia 'A' in an unoffical Test in Lucknow, Mohammed Siraj has made the most of a green surface in Ahmedabad to kickstart India's home season. Featuring as a frontline pacer, he has made the most of the conditions after the West Indies captain Roston Chase opted to bat first.

Ad

The bowler has been taken off the attack after bowling seven straight overs, where he responded with three massive strikes to leave West Indies in a daze. Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja has been introduced into the attack, marking the first instance of spin in the contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news