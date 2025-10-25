Mohammed Siraj removes dangerous Travis Head for 29 to give India first breakthrough in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 25, 2025 10:03 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj celebrating Travis Head's wicket in the third ODI. [Getty Images]

Mohammed Siraj took the prized wicket of swashbuckling opener Travis Head in the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The speedster got Head caught out to backward point to provide the Men in Blue with their first breakthrough as the Aussies lost their first wicket for 61. Head perished for 29 runs off 25 balls, comprising six boundaries.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 10th over of Australia’s innings. Sirah bowled a back-of-a-length ball in line with the stumps, and Head tried to create some room. The southpaw then went for a late cut, giving an easy catch to Prasidh Krishna inside the 30-yard circle.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head for the third time in ODIs and overall the 10th time, including five dismissals in Tests. The Hyderabad-born pacer would be keen to take more wickets in this game to cement his place in the 50-over side after managing just one wicket in the first two games. Notably, the 31-year-old was omitted from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Mohammed Siraj removes Travis Head against the run of play in AUS vs IND 3rd ODI

Mohammed Siraj helped India bounce back after Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head provided a brisk start to the hosts in the third ODI.

Ad

At the time of writing, the Aussies were 67/1 after 11.2 overs, with Marsh (28) and Matthew Short (3) at the crease. The World Cup champions would be keen to register a 3-0 clean sweep after taking a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. Notably, they won the first two games by seven and two wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, India would be keen to return to winning ways ahead of the T20I series, which begins in Canberra on October 29. It was their second consecutive series loss in Australia, including a 1-2 series loss in the 2020/21 ODI series. The fans would be hoping for a Virat Kohli show after the former India captain perished for back-to-back ducks in the first two matches.

Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications