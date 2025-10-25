Mohammed Siraj removes dangerous Travis Head for 29 to give India first breakthrough in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj took the prized wicket of swashbuckling opener Travis Head in the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The speedster got Head caught out to backward point to provide the Men in Blue with their first breakthrough as the Aussies lost their first wicket for 61. Head perished for 29 runs off 25 balls, comprising six boundaries.The dismissal came in the 10th over of Australia’s innings. Sirah bowled a back-of-a-length ball in line with the stumps, and Head tried to create some room. The southpaw then went for a late cut, giving an easy catch to Prasidh Krishna inside the 30-yard circle.Watch the video below:Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head for the third time in ODIs and overall the 10th time, including five dismissals in Tests. The Hyderabad-born pacer would be keen to take more wickets in this game to cement his place in the 50-over side after managing just one wicket in the first two games. Notably, the 31-year-old was omitted from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.Mohammed Siraj removes Travis Head against the run of play in AUS vs IND 3rd ODIMohammed Siraj helped India bounce back after Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head provided a brisk start to the hosts in the third ODI.At the time of writing, the Aussies were 67/1 after 11.2 overs, with Marsh (28) and Matthew Short (3) at the crease. The World Cup champions would be keen to register a 3-0 clean sweep after taking a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. Notably, they won the first two games by seven and two wickets, respectively.Meanwhile, India would be keen to return to winning ways ahead of the T20I series, which begins in Canberra on October 29. It was their second consecutive series loss in Australia, including a 1-2 series loss in the 2020/21 ODI series. The fans would be hoping for a Virat Kohli show after the former India captain perished for back-to-back ducks in the first two matches.Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI live score and updates here.