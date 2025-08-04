  • home icon
  Mohammed Siraj traps Jamie Overton lbw on nerve-wracking Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:26 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj appeals for an lbw off Jamie Overton on Day 5 at The Oval - Source: Getty

India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed England's Jamie Overton lbw for nine runs on Day 5 of the fifth Test at The Oval. The seamer delivered an incoming ball which struck Overton on his pads. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena took his time before raising his finger, much to the delight of the Indian players and the crowd.

However, Overton opted to review the call. The hawkeye showed the ball would have clipped the leg stump sufficiently for it to be umpire's call and hence, the decision stayed out.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

also-read-trending Trending

It was Siraj's second wicket of the morning and his fourth wicket of the innings. He had removed Jamie Smith for two runs, caught by Dhruv Jurel, to get the tourists off to the ideal start on the final day.

Mohammed Siraj shines as India stay in the hunt for a win on Day 5 at The Oval

35 runs for England and four wickets for India was what was needed on the final day of the Oval Test. Mohammed Siraj gave India the ideal start by removing Jamie Smith. In just his next over, he dismissed Jamie Overton to put India within two wickets of victory.

It was his 22nd wicket of the series, where he stepped up as the leader of the attack, as and when Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable. At various stages, right through the series, the 31-year-old has delivered when Shubman Gill has needed the most.

He has been equally effective both with the new and the old ball and ensured that no English batter has breathed easy when he has taken the ball. At the time of writing, England were 364/9 in 84 overs, still needing 10 runs, with Chris Woakes coming out to bat with his arm in a sling.

Shankar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
