"Most certainly not bitter" - David Miller on not getting T20I captaincy role

Proteas' star batter David Miller has revealed that there is no bitterness at not being appointed as T20I captain. While the veteran said he was interested in the role, he pledged his full support to Aiden Markram.

Markram, 28, has succeeded Temba Bavuma as South Africa's T20I captain and will begin his tenure against the West Indies. The right-hander enhanced his captaincy credentials considerably by winning the SA20 title for the SunRisers Eastern Cape.

Speaking at a press conference in Potchefstroom, Miller stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't interested. I've really enjoyed the journey I've had with the Proteas and the experience that I've got. The fact that I am not captain, I am most certainly not bitter or anything towards anyone. I want to put my best foot forward for the team and support Aiden in that role."

The 33-year-old spoke highly about Markram's leadership qualities and feels he will share a great rapport with coach Rob Walter. He said:

"He is an extremely great leader and he has got a lot of maturity and a calmness about him. And that just moves throughout the change room. It's a great option and with Rob coming in as the new coach, they are going to form a great combination. I am there to support the guys in whatever they need from me."

The destructive middle-order has captained South Africa in six T20Is, winning four of those, and once in the 50-over format.

"It's really healthy with the standard that we've got" - David Miller

David Miller. (Image Credits: Getty)

Miller further claimed that the wide pool of players in the South African setup has impressed him and is keen to share his experience and knowledge with them. The left-hander added:

"It's great to see the young guys coming in and getting a taste of international cricket. It's really healthy with the standard that we've got and it's a matter of time before all these new guys come in and start performing at their best. I just want to make the impact that I can on and off the field; for the new guys in the squad to feed off my experience and learning.

Meanwhile, the Proteas will look to draw the ODI series against the West Indies in the third game. The Caribbeans won the second match by 48 runs, while the first game was a no-result.

