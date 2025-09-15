"Most people would be jealous of his bat swing" - R Ashwin hails youngster's extraordinary talent after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted Abhishek Sharma's rare ability to generate power with his bat swing as well as have impeccable timing following his entertaining cameo against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The left-handed opener struck 31 runs off just 13 deliveries during the thumping group stage win at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

The youngster took down Shaheen Shah Afridi with consecutive boundaries to kickstart the run chase in style. He continued to deal in boundaries as he slammed the left-arm pacer for two more boundaries in the next over of his spell.

Sharma struck four fours and two sixes in his whirlwind knock, before being dismissed by Saim Ayub in the fourth over. However, his explosive cameo tilted the game in India's favor completely as it led to a massive head start in their attempt to chase down the meagre 128-run target.

Ashwin noted how Abhishek Sharma's bat swing resembles that of Suresh Raina, especially when he plays in the midwicket region.

"This Indian team, the batting lineup they have, nobody is playing for their milestones. They just want to get after it. Abhishek Sharma could have easily scred 50-60 runs and remained not out, but he did not do that. Why is Abhishek Sharma special? Most people would be jealous of his bat swing. Not many batters in the world have this ability," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"He has that bat swing to finish it, and the bat goes all the way behind his back, just like how Raina used to hit. Whenever Raina used to hit over midwicket, I used to feel that he was going to break his back, because his bat used to go all the way back, and hit his back. Abhishek is able to do that, so he is really a special player, someone we need to look after," he added.

Abhishek Sharma is India's leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far. He had struck a sublime 16-ball 30 in the historic win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently.

"Arshdeep Singh might not even play in the T20 World Cup" - R Ashwin backs India to persist with spin-heavy combination even after Asia Cup 2025

Team India's combination has been the talk of the town during the early stages of the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Focusing on spinners and batting depth, the playing XI has not had the space to include premier pacer Arshdeep Singh so far.

Ashwin opined that India should continue featuring all of their spinners in the side, even during the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be played in subcontinent conditions as well.

"My only worry is that, the way Kuldeep and Varun are bowling, Arshdeep Singh might not even play in the T20 World Cup. That is unfortunate. If you have to play an extra seamer, you will have to compromise one spinner, I really hope India don't do that mistake," R Ashwin opined.

"The one thing that will stay with me is Axar, Varun, and Kuldeep's spin choke. That spin triplet was just fabulous. Now since we have Abhishek Sharma as well, it is a spin quartet. That is one hell of a spin combo to play against," he added.

Team India's spinners stole the show yet again during the win over Pakistan. They accounted for a total of 13 overs, conceding only 65 runs and accounting for six wickets as well.

