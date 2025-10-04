"Mr Evergreen of Indian cricket" - Social media lauds Ravindra Jadeja's all-round heroics in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Team India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fantastic spell on Day 3 (Saturday, October 4) of the side's Test series opener against West Indies in Ahmedabad. He registered figures of 13-3-54-4 as the hosts bundled out West Indies for 146 in their second innings.The Shubman Gill-led side clinched a dominant 140-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Jadeja was the standout performer for the home team. Apart from his four-wicket haul, he did a stunning job with the bat as well.The southpaw notched up his sixth Test century, remaining unbeaten on 104 off 176 deliveries in India's only innings. The veteran all-rounder was adjudged the Player of the Match for his performance.Jadeja earned widespread praise on social media for his performance. Here are some of the top reactions on X:Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaifLINKRavindra Jadeja is Mr Evergreen of Indian cricket. Players come, players go but he has a permanent presence. No. 1 all-rounder in Test but still he doesn't get the due he deserves.. sometimes goes under the radar. Turning pitches , seaming pitches, home or away Jadeja finds waysVinay @DilSeTunesLINKJaddu bhai..keep on playing this format 🙏 He is creating a legacy of his own #INDvsWIAnooshka Soham Bathwal @anooshkabathwalLINK@ImTanujSingh These numbers are incredible for a Test allrounder. Jadeja has been so consistent with both bat and ball over the years. His fielding adds even more value to the team. A true match winner in all conditions.Ravi Sama @ravisama5LINK@MohammadKaif delivers runs, wickets, and incredible fielding with ease, fitness, and focus, quietly cementing his place as cricket’s finest all-rounder.Vijay Anaparthi @VijayCricketFanLINKJadeja missed out on the feat of scoring a hundred and taking a 5 wicket haul in the same Test match. He had already done it twice, Ashwin achieved it this record 4 times. But what a match he had, superb allround show.It is worth mentioning that Ravindra Jadeja won his 11th Player of the Match award in Test cricket, the joint second-highest by an Indian cricketer.&quot;I have been working hard with my batting&quot; - Ravindra Jadeja on his preparations for IND vs WI Test seriesSpeaking at the post-match presentation, Ravindra Jadeja shed light on his preparations for the ongoing Test series. He stated that he worked hard on his batting and fitness at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.He also thanked the team management for appointing him as the vice-captain for the series. Jadeja said (via Cricbuzz):&quot;Yeah, I have been working hard with my batting. We had a two-month off, there was no Test cricket or ODIs. I was working on my fitness and I went to the Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, worked on my skills and fitness there.&quot;Obviously I would like to thank the coach, captain and management and selectors because being a vice-captain, you are always there as a team's special member and that honour always pleased me. And yeah, whenever the team required, whatever suggestion or regarding anything, I am always there and happy to do it.&quot;The second and final Test of the India-West Indies series will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, from October 10 to 14.