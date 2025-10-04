  • home icon
"Mr Evergreen of Indian cricket" - Social media lauds Ravindra Jadeja's all-round heroics in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 04, 2025 15:08 IST
Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance. (Pics: Getty Images/X/@@1no_aalsi_).
Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance.

Team India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fantastic spell on Day 3 (Saturday, October 4) of the side's Test series opener against West Indies in Ahmedabad. He registered figures of 13-3-54-4 as the hosts bundled out West Indies for 146 in their second innings.

The Shubman Gill-led side clinched a dominant 140-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Jadeja was the standout performer for the home team. Apart from his four-wicket haul, he did a stunning job with the bat as well.

The southpaw notched up his sixth Test century, remaining unbeaten on 104 off 176 deliveries in India's only innings. The veteran all-rounder was adjudged the Player of the Match for his performance.

Jadeja earned widespread praise on social media for his performance. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

It is worth mentioning that Ravindra Jadeja won his 11th Player of the Match award in Test cricket, the joint second-highest by an Indian cricketer.

"I have been working hard with my batting" - Ravindra Jadeja on his preparations for IND vs WI Test series

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ravindra Jadeja shed light on his preparations for the ongoing Test series. He stated that he worked hard on his batting and fitness at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

He also thanked the team management for appointing him as the vice-captain for the series. Jadeja said (via Cricbuzz):

"Yeah, I have been working hard with my batting. We had a two-month off, there was no Test cricket or ODIs. I was working on my fitness and I went to the Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, worked on my skills and fitness there.
"Obviously I would like to thank the coach, captain and management and selectors because being a vice-captain, you are always there as a team's special member and that honour always pleased me. And yeah, whenever the team required, whatever suggestion or regarding anything, I am always there and happy to do it."

The second and final Test of the India-West Indies series will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, from October 10 to 14.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

