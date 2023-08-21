"Mr. ODI is back" - Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer returns to the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar has announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. The side features the return of several players, including Shreyas Iyer, from injury.

Iyer suffered a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year and was eventually ruled out of IPL 2023. Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The right-handed batter was recently involved in match simulation practice at the NCA, a key reason for the delay in the squad announcement. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Shreyas Iyer is fully fit.

The 28-year-old last played an ODI for India in the three-match home series against Sri Lanka. The side missed his presence dearly during the 2-1 series defeat at home against Australia earlier this year.

Overall, Iyer boasts sensational ODI numbers, averaging 46.60, with two centuries and 14 half-centuries. With the No.4 position arguably the most talked about debacle in Indian cricket, Iyer's return is a massive boost to the side's chances in the Asia Cup and the following World Cup.

While most fans on Twitter rejoiced over the return of the established ODI batter, some questioned his inclusion straight from injury for such a crucial tournament.

BCCI announces Team India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Apart from the return of Shreyas Iyer, the other headline-grabbing news was the return of senior batter KL Rahul to the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup. Rahul picked up a thigh injury during the IPL clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out owing to his inconsistent form of late. Kuldeep Yadav has been preferred over Chahal as the lone wrist-spinner in the squad, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel being the other spin-bowling options.

The rest of the lineup picks itself, with the fast-tracked inclusion of Tilak Varma being the only real talking point. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the most crucial phase of the year, with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

The Asia Cup is set to get underway on August 30, and the Men in Blue will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekele.

India squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.