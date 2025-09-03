Former India captain MS Dhoni enjoyed tennis action in New York as he attended the US Open 2025 on Wednesday, September 3. The legendary cricketer was in the stands for the men's singles quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz.Dhoni watched the match with his close friends Hitesh Sanghvi and Rajiv Sharma. Djokovic beat Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, setting up a semifinal clash on September 6 with Carlos Alcaraz. Sanghvi shared a video on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their time at the US Open 2025 quarterfinal. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is worth mentioning that this wasn't the first instance of MS Dhoni making an appearance at the US Open. The 44-year-old was previously in the stands for the US Open 2023 quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev.Dhoni himself has shown his tennis-playing skills in the last few years. He has won the JSCA Tennis Championship in the men's doubles category multiple times with his partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj.On the cricketing front, Dhoni continues to be active in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He returned as the CSK captain in IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained an elbow injury after the team's first five games.The five-time champions endured their worst-ever campaign as they bagged their first wooden spoon in the league's history. They finished at the bottom of the table, winning just four out of their 14 league matches. Dhoni amassed 196 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17.&quot;No matter the result, his reaction has remained the same&quot; - CSK pacer's massive praise for MS DhoniCSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed recently opened up on playing under MS Dhoni's captaincy in IPL 2025. He mentioned that he sought the veteran wicketkeeper's advice during the preparatory camp and practised accordingly.Khaleel also suggested that Dhoni gave him complete freedom on the ground, and his reaction didn't change even after unfavorable results. Speaking to Revsportz, he said:&quot;It is an absolute honor. He (MS Dhoni) was there during the preparatory camp, 25 days before the start of the IPL and I went to him to personally get clarity on how I see myself in the team so he gave me tips on how I can improve my skills and asked me to practice my in-swinger. I did that continuously for 20 straight days as per his instruction.&quot;And playing with him is like — he lets me make my own decisions on the ground. At times when I have approached him asking if I can bowl a certain way in a certain situation, he has shown that confidence in me and let me play my own game. And then no matter the result, his reaction has remained the same.&quot;Khaleel was CSK's second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. The left-arm seamer claimed 15 wickets from 14 innings at an economy rate of 9.57.