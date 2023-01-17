MSK Prasad: “It won't be long before Suryakumar Yadav leaves his mark in the 50-over format”

Former chief selector MSK Prasad reckons that it is only a matter of time before T20 star Suryakumar Yadav makes an impact in ODI cricket. He described the 32-year-old as an exceptional player who is very adaptable.

Suryakumar has been sensational in the T20I format. However, he has failed to replicate his success in the ODIs. The Mumbai batter was not picked in the Indian playing XI for the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka. He got a chance in the dead rubber but was dismissed for four in the game in Thiruvananthapuram.

While Suryakumar has experienced contrasting fortunes in the two white-ball formats so far, Prasad is not too worried. Speaking to rediff.com, he asserted:

“It won't be long before Suryakumar Yadav leaves his mark in the 50-over format too. Surya is an exceptional player. He is there in the T20 squad and Test squad so that speaks volumes about his adaptability. So if he is able to find a place in the T20 and Test squad, he will definitely do well in ODIs also.

"All that he has to do is wait for his time. I would say it won't be long before he cements his place in the Indian team."

Suryakumar has smashed 1578 runs in 45 T20Is at an average of 46.41 and a sensational strike rate of 180.34. He has only managed 388 runs in 17 ODIs, averaging a disappointing 29.84.

“Sarfaraz Khan will have to wait for his opportunities” - MSK Prasad

While many critics and former cricketers have questioned the selectors for constantly ignoring Sarfaraz Khan, Prasad stated that the Mumbai cricketer needs to do more before he gets the nod. He urged the 25-year-old to wait for his opportunity and prove himself at the ‘India A’ level. Prasad commented:

"Everybody who does well in domestic cricket they have one more ladder to climb, which is India 'A', whether it is Rishabh Pant, or K S Bharat, or Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj or Sanju Samson. They have travelled for two years with the India 'A' team and they have been groomed through that ladder.

"Even Shreyas (Iyer) got 1,300 runs in one season, but unfortunately he couldn't get through because the team was packed with middle order batters and he had to wait for his turn. Similarly, Sarfaraz Khan will also have to wait for his opportunities. And whenever he gets a chance for India 'A', he should make most of it. If he does that, then definitely he will make it to the Indian team."

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Selecting Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Sarfaraz Khan in Tests is an insult to Ranji Trophy. That guy has been one of the most consistent run-getters in First Class cricket and deserved that call-up more than anyone.



In 36 first-class matches, Sarfaraz has smashed 3380 at a spectacular average of 80.47, with 12 hundreds and nine fifties.

