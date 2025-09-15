"Mumbai can beat them" - 2007 T20 World Cup winner makes shocking claim after one-sided IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

2007 T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan claimed that India's domestic teams would beat Pakistan after a one-sided affair between the two nations in their Asia Cup 2025 clash. The Men In Blue trashed Pakistan by seven wickets to register a comfortable win in Dubai.

Ad

Reacting to the win post the game, Irfan Pathan claimed that India's domestic teams like Mumbai and Punjab could defeat Pakistan. Moreover, he added that some of the IPL teams could also win over the Men In Green.

"If you ask which of our domestic teams can beat Pakistan, I know for sure Mumbai can beat them. Punjab can beat them. Next, which IPL team can beat Pakistan? A lot of them," he said on Sony Sports Network. (2:58)

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the same conversation, former India batter Abhishek Nayar reckoned that it was like a warm-up game for Suryakumar Yadav and his team. He felt that Pakistan were never in the game right from the start to the finish.

"We were thinking about how to build up the game. Pakistan came with spinners and did not have fast bowlers. Their bowling was different but there was no actual difference. From the start to end, after winning the toss and batting first to the chase, Pakistan were not in the competition at all. India were playing versus India and it was more of a practice match for the future," he reflected. (1:55)

Ad

Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 127/9 from their 20 overs. The total proved to be nowhere near enough as the Men In Blue scaled it down in 15.5 overs with ease. With this, they won their second game in a row in the Asia Cup 2025.

"Did a match actually happen yesterday?" - Former Indian stumper reacts to IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim questioned whether a game even took place, reacting to India's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. He asserted that India's dominance among Asian countries over the past few years has been pretty evident.

Ad

"Did a match actually happen yesterday? The condition India made of Pakistan. I think we have been seeing India's dominance in Asia for a few years now, it is a lot. This difference between India and other teams is in everything. In every aspect, we are ahead, and we saw an example again yesterday," he said. (0:50) (via the aforementioned source)

Ad

For the Men In Blue, Kuldeep Yadav stood out with the ball. The wrist-spinner returned figures of 3/18 from his four overs. He was well supported by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged two wickets each.

In the chase, Abhishek Sharma got the team off to a sensational start. He slammed a 13-ball 31 to ensure that the game was done and dusted in the powerplay itself.

Further, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47* off 37) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31) played crucial knocks in the middle as Pakistan stood no chance whatsoever. Notably, India qualified for the 'Super 4' stage of the Asia Cup 2025 after the UAE beat Oman on Monday, September 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news