Mumbai Indians shells whopping INR 1.2 crore to rope in Shabnim Ismail for WPL 2024

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) shelled a whopping ₹1.2 crore to acquire the services of former South African speedster Shabnim Ismail at the WPL 2024 auction.

The paddle went right up from the MI camp as soon as Ismail's name was announced, showing how keen they were to sign the senior fast bowler. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) did try to get their bids in for the player, but Mumbai ended up having the highest bid and were delighted to have Ismail in their squad.

Ismail was part of the UP Warriorz squad in the last edition of the WPL. Due to the overseas quota restrictions, Ismail got to play just three games in the WPL 2023. The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.76.

Ismail's acquisition will add quality and depth to the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. Having already retired from international cricket, the veteran pacer would be fully focused on giving her best in the WPL.

She also brings in a wealth of experience, having represented South Africa in 127 WODIs and 113 WT20Is and one Test. She has picked up 317 international wickets, including four five-wicket and six four-wicket hauls.

Apart from Shabnim Ismail, Mumbai Indians also tried to sign Sutherland

With just one overseas slot left to fill in the auction after Shabnim Ismail's acquisition, Mumbai seemed determined to sign Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. They went up to INR 1.9 crore but decided to call it quits once the Delhi Capitals outbid them.

Although Mumbai's starting XI once again looks well set, they will have an eye on some backup Indian options in the rest of the auction.

MI's WPL 2024 squad so far: Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Isabelle Wong, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, and Shabnim Ismail.

