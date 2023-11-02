Mumbai weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Sri Lanka match?

Team India will look to keep the winning juggernaut when they square off against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this contest on Thursday.

The Lankans have been inconsistent in the competition, winning two out of six games. They are currently placed seventh in the points table with four points. Sri Lanka will now have to win all their remaining games and look at other results to go their way to finish inside the top four.

India, on the other hand, have won six games on the trot and a win today will guarantee them a semi-final spot. Rohit Sharma and company have performed like a well-oiled machine and will only aim to keep the momentum going.

It would be a packed stadium, with fans excited to watch a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final. While the excitement is at its peak, fans are worried about how the weather will pan out during the game. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain at all.

According to Accuweather, there is a zero percent probability of precipitation and thus, a 100-over game is on the cards. There would be intermittent clouds present during the tie but it is unlikely to make any impact.

The temperature will hover around 31 and 37 degrees Celsius, with the humidity ranging in the 40s. The air quality would be very unhealthy according to the aforementioned report.

"They are happy to play games" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on managing the workload of bowlers

There were concerns about Mohammed Siraj after he went for plenty in India's last game against England. Several experts and fans suggested resting Siraj for a game or two, saying that he looked a bit tired in the last outing.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma quashed all such speculations, saying that the bowlers are happy to play all the games. Addressing reporters on the eve of the Sri Lanka clash, Rohit said:

"As far as resting for the bowlers is concerned, they are in great rhythm at this point in time. They don't want to rest. Their bodies are fine. This is the feedback that I've got from all the bowlers. They are happy to play games."

Siraj was the most expensive bowler of the lot against the defending champions, returning with 0/33 in his six overs. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami produced excellent spells to bowl out England for 129, helping India win the contest by 100 runs.