  • Murali Kartik picks South African legend over Jasprit Bumrah among greatest Test bowlers of 21st century

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 08, 2025 18:44 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah has featured in 49 Tests for India (Source: Getty)

Former India spinner Murali Kartik has named South African legend Dale Steyn as the best Test bowler of the 21st century. The 49-year-old shared his choice during a Cricbuzz segment, where he had to eliminate one player and advance another in each round.

In Round 2, Kartik chose Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn over Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively. Similarly, he preferred Zaheer Khan and Nathan Lyon ahead of Graeme Swann and Mitchell Starc.

Moving to Round 3, Kartik picked Steyn over his compatriot and current No. 2-ranked pacer Rabada, while opting for Lyon ahead of Zaheer. In the final round, the former India cricketer had to choose between Steyn and Lyon, ultimately selecting the South African speedster as his top Test bowler.

Watch the video here:

Dale Steyn bid farewell to all formats of cricket on August 31, 2021, and still holds the record for spending the most days (2,343) as the No. 1 ranked Test bowler in ICC history.

A look at the Test records of India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South African great Dale Steyn

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah currently holds the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings with 889 rating points. The right-arm pacer made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018 and has since represented India in 49 matches.

Over this period, Bumrah has claimed 222 wickets in 93 innings at an impressive average of 19.81 and a strike rate of 42.6. The 31-year-old has registered 15 five-wicket hauls, with his best figures of 6/27 coming against the West Indies at Sabina Park in 2019.

On the other hand, Dale Steyn retired as South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. The fiery pacer represented the Proteas in 93 Tests, claiming 439 wickets at an excellent average of 22.95 and a strike rate of 42.3. Steyn recorded 26 five-wicket hauls, with his career-best figures of 7/51 coming against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in 2010.

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience.

Edited by Dev Sharma
