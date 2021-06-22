Mushfiqur Rahim doubtful for Zimbabwe tour after suffering hairline fracture

In a disappointing development for Bangladesh cricket, Mushfiqur Rahim has suffered a hairline fracture ahead of the nation's tour of Zimbabwe.

The wicket-keeper batsman injured his left index finger while playing for Abahani Limited against Gazi Group Cricketers in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 on Monday (June 21). The 34-year-old went for scans soon after, which revealed that he had suffered a hairline fracture.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury told Cricbuzz today that Mushfiqur Rahim will have to take a break of at least seven days from cricket, completely ruling him out of DPL T20.

"Today we have taken a scan and found a hairline fracture in the index finger of his left hand. We have advised him one week rest. Since it is a hairline fracture we are hoping that it won't take time for him to recover. After one week we will review the injury and later take a decision in this regard," Dr Debashish Chowdhury said.

The Bangladesh team will depart for its Zimbabwean tour on June 29, where the two sides will square off in one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Mushfiqur Rahim had already requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board to allow him some rest during the T20I series against Zimbabwe. However, it now seems that Rahim may miss the entire tour if he fails to recover on time.

Mushfiqur Rahim has produced some top-quality batting performances this year

Mushfiqur Rahim won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award in May

Mushfiqur Rahim has been in terrific touch of late. The right-handed batsman helped Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series last month. Soon after, the ICC adjudged him the Men's Player of the Month in May.

Rahim then went on to captain Abahani Limited in DPL T20. Under his leadership, Abahani Limited won ten games and attained second position in the Super League standings. As a batsman too, he dazzled, scoring 267 runs in 13 matches at an average of 38.14.

Unfortunately, he injured his finger while gathering a throw from the deep in Abahani's most recent game.

