Mushfiqur Rahim, Kathryn Bryce win ICC Players of the Month award for May 2021

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce have been selected as the ICC Players of the Month for May 2021 due to their impressive performances in international cricket.

Mushfiqur Rahim was instrumental in helping Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in an ODI series for the first time ever. He scored 84 in the first ODI and 125 in the second which sealed the series for Bangladesh.

Laxman hails Mushfiqur Rahim's incredible performance against SL

1/1 – 100s/50s ⚡

237 ODI runs 🔥



Presenting the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for May 2021 👇#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/bOn0aN0S37 — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2021

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman, who represented the ICC voting academy, praised Mushfiqur Rahim for being on top of his game. He also lauded the 34-year-old for being an excellent ambassador for Bangladesh cricket for more than a decade. Laxman said:

“Even after 15 years at the highest level, Mushfiqur has not lost his appetite for run-making. He was at his imperious best in the one-day series at home against Sri Lanka, a picture of consistency with the highlight being 125 in the second match, which helped his side secure a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"What made his feat even more notable was that it was Bangladesh’s first-ever ODI series triumph against the 1996 World Cup champions."

Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce also had a great time in the month of May as her performance against Ireland sealed the ICC Women's Player of the Month award. She was brilliant in the four T20Is that she played, scoring 96 runs and also picking up five wickets.

Ramiz lauds Kathryn Bryce's all-round exploits against Ireland

Thanks to some fine, all-round performances against Ireland, here’s the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for May 2021 ⚡#ICCPOTM | @CricketScotland pic.twitter.com/fUIeNEnHbz — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2021

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja was impressed with Bryce's all-round showing. He believes it is a commendable achievement for someone from an associate nation to win this award.

“Kathryn’s all-round game came through in a series that her team lost. She batted with flair and bowled well too and deserved to be the Player of the Month for May,” Ramiz Raja asserted.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee