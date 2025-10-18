"Must have seen it's getting out of hand" - Former coach's huge claim on Gautam Gambhir ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri felt that a spiraling situation may have forced head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to issue the set of guidelines after the 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

Ad

The controversial result was immediately followed by the governing body taking action regarding the duration for family members to be with the team and the number of personal staff allowed on tour, along with the mandatory participation in domestic cricket, among other aspects.

The mandate was not particularly well-received by the players, but the BCCI put their foot down after the concerning run of results. Gambhir made it a point that players must travel together, along with the rest of the aspects mentioned in the guidelines to ensure the growth of Indian cricket.

Ad

Trending

Shastri recalled that he did not face similar issues during his tenure as head coach, but felt that Gambhir must have had his reasons to enforce such strict regulations.

"I don't remember anyone coming in with a chef in my time because that chef would have been very busy with me. I wouldn't have minded one or two, because then at least the cuisine could have been different with a glass of red. You don't have to go to room service all the time. After a while, on tours, you want to minimize things. When there are too many people around, you tend to get distracted," Shastri said on The Grade Cricketer ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia.

Ad

"He (Gambhir) must have seen it's getting out of hand. So he just put a limit on what can be done and what cannot be done. The good thing for him is that he has got a captain now who is stable, composed, and calm. Gill is the man for the next decade for India. What Gambhir will be looking out for is a nice bench of fast bowlers. With Shami retiring, and Bumrah's workload management, you need another three to be groomed quickly," he added.

Ad

Since then, the BCCI have been keeping close tabs on the regulations being followed, especially concerning the participation of contracted players in domestic cricket, whenever possible.

"Probably from the red wine the night before" - Ravi Shastri on the secret behind his iconic baritone ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

The former player has transitioned seamlessly into a role as a broadcaster for quite a while now. Over the years, he has garnered a serious reputation, with his iconic booming, low-pitched voice often marking the start of several iconic matches.

Ad

Shastri was asked about his iconic coin toss routines, and the energy he translates on the ground.

"Probably from the red wine the night before. That's, you know, kicking in at the right time," he said.

The iconic broadcaster is likely to set things rolling at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19, when India take on Australia in the ODI series opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news