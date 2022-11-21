N Jagadeesan breaks Rohit Sharma's eight-year-old record with incredible double-hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan broke one of Indian captain Rohit Sharma's records on his way to registering the highest List A score ever at the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jagadeesan managed the feat during his state team's clash against Arunachal Pradesh.

Many will recall Rohit's fabulous 264 against Sri Lanka back in 2014, but he was eclipsed by the Tamil Nadu opener on Monday, November 21. Jagadeesan scored an incredible 277 runs off just 141 balls with 25 fours and a staggering 15 sixes.

This historic knock ensured that he also went past Alistair Brown's record of 268 for the highest individual score in List A cricket history.

Buoyed by Jagadeesan's scintillating double century and Sai Sudarsan's superb 154, Tamil Nadu broke the record for the most runs scored by a team in List A cricket. They registered a mammoth total of 506/2 at the end of their 50 overs.

N Jagadeesan has been in some unreal form this Vijay Hazare Trophy. With his knock against Arunachal Pradesh, he also became the first cricketer to score five consecutive hundreds in List A cricket.

N Jagadeesan has had a dream run in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In just six games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, N Jagadeesan has scored a staggering 799 runs at a mind-blowing average of around 159. He already has five centuries to his name.

Jagadeesan notably played a few games in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, he didn't really get a consistent chance to bat at the top of the order and was released by the franchise ahead of the 2023 IPL mini auction.

However, such a dream season may certainly not go unnoticed as there are a number of teams in need of an explosive opener. Jagadeesan can also keep wickets, making him a solid candidate to go after.

Teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and even defending champions Gujarat Titans may want to take a look at him due to his incredible form.

This is a golden opportunity for the 26-year-old. If he continues to take advantage of this purple patch, he could even move closer to receiving that precious first India call-up.

