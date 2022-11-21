N. Jagadeesan creates history, become the first batter to score 5 consecutive List A hundreds

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan has become the first-ever batter to score five consecutive List A hundreds. The 26-year-old cricketer achieved the feat when he reached three figures on Monday, November 21 in an Elite Group C match between Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In a terrific display of batting, Jagadeesan crossed his double hundred and was batting on 255 off 131 balls at the time of writing. He brought up his double hundred off only 114 balls, equaling the fastest List A double-hundred record.

Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan (154 off 102) also broke the record for the highest opening partnership in List A cricket, adding 416 for the first wicket.

Before his heroics against Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Jagadeesan had scored 128 off 123 against Haryana, 168 off 140 against Goa, 107 off 113 against Chhattisgarh and 114* off 112 deliveries versus Andhra. All the tons have come as part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Before the Tamil Nadu batter, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal were the joint record holders for most hundreds in a single season of Vijay Hazare Trophy. All of them have notched up four tons each in a single edition of the domestic tournament.

“I have been watching the ball and playing judiciously” - N. Jagadeesan

Earlier, after notching up his fourth hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jagadeesan asserted that he was not doing anything special and was just watching the ball more carefully. He was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express:

“I have not done anything special to get these four tons. Just, I have been watching the ball and playing judiciously.

“I have been trying to improve my game every single day. What perhaps could have helped me is the fact that when I go out to bat, I try to have the same mindset.”

Asked if he is undergoing any specific drills to improve his game, the in-form batter added:

“Yes, we also undergo various drills. It is quite normal. But the only thing I have been trying is to get my head straight more than hitting the balls.”

Before his knock on Monday, the Tamil Nadu batter had featured in 41 List A matches and had scored 1782 runs at an average of 44.55.

