"Nahid Rana chased away Babar Azam with his pace"-  Basit Ali on PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Basit Ali was seemingly unimpressed by ace Pakistani batter Babar Azam's twin failures in the recently concluded Test series opener against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh scripted history by clinching their maiden Test win over Pakistan.

After being out for a two-ball duck in the first innings, Babar failed to make amends in the subsequent essay. The right-handed batter scored 22 runs off 50 deliveries before losing his wicket to Nahid Rana.

Basit mentioned that Rana completely dominated Babar with his pace in the second innings. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the former Pakistani batter said (1:14):

"You guys are all Bradmans, right? ICC No.1 Babar Azam. There was a dropped catch, but Nahid Rana chased away Babar Azam with his pace. An accomplished batter like him just had no feet movement at all here."

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam could have bagged a pair in the first Test. He got a big reprieve after being dropped by Litton Das in the second innings. However, he failed to make the most of the missed opportunity.

Pakistan were bowled for just 146 in their second innings. Bangladesh chased down the 30-run target on Day 5 to claim a momentous 10-wicket victory.

"Did Bangladesh cast some magic?" - Basit Ali on Pakistani batters surrendering in the second innings

Basit Ali slammed Pakistan's team management, pointing out how they have been busy justifying that their assessment of the Rawalpindi pitch was correct. The home team's decision to go with an all-pace bowling attack on the track backfired.

The Bangladeshi spinners ran riot in the second innings, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan picking up four and three wickets, respectively. Expressing his disappointment over Pakistan's dismal batting performance, Basit remarked in the same video (0:47):

"Pakistani coaches kept saying they've assessed the pitch well. Lie after lie. We have seen what has happened. Have Pakistan forgotten how to bat or did Bangladesh cast some magic?"

The second Pakistan-Bangladesh Test will start on Friday, August 30, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

