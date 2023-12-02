Naseem Shah set for a switch from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United ahead of PSL 2024 - Reports

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will reportedly play for Islamabad United after ending his four-year association with the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Naseem wanted to leave on his own accord after a string of poor performances by the franchise in recent years. The winners of the 2019 edition have not made it to the playoffs across the last four seasons, finishing at the bottom on two occasions.

The report further states that Naseem's switch from Quetta to Islamabad is a trade move, resulting in the duo of Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr moving the other way before the transfer window closes. The deal is yet to be formally acknowledged by anyone involved in the proceedings, but the consensus is that it is wrapped up.

Naturally, once Naseem Shah voiced his desire to leave the franchise, several teams lined up for his services. At one stage, it seemed like Multan Sultans would be the pacer's next franchise, with them even preparing an official statement. But Islamabad United prevailed in the end to secure Naseem's services.

Naseem has played 29 matches in the PSL since making his debut in 2020, claiming 26 wickets. The numbers are pale in comparison to his exploits in T20I and ODI cricket, where he has picked up a combined total of 47 wickets in 33 matches.

Islamabad United recently roped in Mike Hesson to be their head coach following his departure from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Islamabad have been stuck in the playoffs across the last three editions and are desperate to win a record third title in 2024.

Naseem Shah a doubt for PSL 2024 due to injury

The right-arm pacer sustained a shoulder injury during the 2023 Asia Cup, causing him to miss the 2023 ODI World Cup. He is still recovering and as a result, has not been named in Pakistan's squad for the Test series against Australia.

Newly appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz issued a positive update regarding the pacer, but it is still unclear when he will return to action.

Riaz said while announcing the squad for the Australia tour:

“Naseem Shah will hopefully be able to bowl at 50-60% after three weeks."

Naseem is reported to be in the United Kingdom and is set to miss the tour of New Zealand as well to kickstart 2024.

Will Naseem Shah play in PSL 2024? Let us know what you think.